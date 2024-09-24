Qatar's Ambassador To US Welcomes Country's Inclusion In Visa Waiver Program

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of Qatar to the United States of America HE Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed the decision by the US Department of Homeland Security to include Qatar in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), saying the move reflects the deepening of the already strong ties between the two countries.

Qatar has become the first Gulf country admitted into the United States' VWP, in which starting no later than December 1, 2024, the Electronic System for Authorization will allow citizens and nationals of Qatar to apply to travel to the US for tourism or business for up to 90 days without obtaining a US visa.

"Qatar's inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP) reflects the deepening of the already strong relationship between our two countries. At a security level, this designation comes as our countries work closely together across a range of critical areas, including counterterrorism, combating illegal financial networks, and fighting human trafficking," Sheikh Meshal wrote on his X account.

He added: "In addition to security, this development will bring significant benefits for both countries, and we look forward to increased bilateral cooperation in commerce, tourism, and cultural exchange in the years to come."

"We are proud of this significant development in our partnership and remain committed to further advancements between our two countries," His Excellency wrote.