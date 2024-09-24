UN Security Council Meeting With Zelensky Takes Place In New York

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A high-level meeting of the UN Security Council is starting in New York, with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in attendance.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent in New York.

The Security Council, convened at the request of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, South Korea and Malta, will consider the situation in Ukraine in connection with the war unleashed by Russia.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will report at the meeting.

The meeting will be chaired by Slovenia's Prime Robert Golob, who holds the UN Security Council presidency in September.

As reported, Zelensky is on a visit to New York, where he is taking part in high-level events of the UN General Assembly. On Monday, he spoke at the Peace Summit, and on Wednesday, he is expected to speak at the general debate of the 79th session of the GA.

Photo: OP