ROMANTIC SUSPENSE NOVEL UNVEILS SECRETS AND IGNITES PASSION AT TWO BOOK FESTIVALS THIS FALL

Delta Heat

Author Patricia S. Jackson offers a compelling tale of desire, deception, and survival in her most recent work

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Poised to sizzle with suspense, passion, and intrigue, author Patricia S. Jackson presents her latest gripping novel, “Delta Heat,” set against the sultry background of the Mississippi Delta. This riveting thriller will be at the front and center during The 35th Word on the Street Toronto and Magazine Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Fair.Central to the story is Milya Hargrove, a successful New York broker and night school instructor who returns to her childhood in the Mississippi Delta in search of answers to questions she cannot bring herself to ask. Her journey leads her to discover more than she expected, including foul play that forces her into the perilous underworld she believed she had left behind.As Milya becomes entangled in a web of lies, she must turn to Rick Contello, a man whose charisma and strong presence have always distinguished him. Despite her best efforts to disassociate herself from him, their fates become entangled when they find themselves in possession of stolen goods. They must negotiate their relationship tension, overcome old wounds, and face the threats that lurk around every corner.However, as passions flare and tensions mount, Milya and Rick are forced to choose between their personal desires and the harsh realities they face. In a world where trust is frail and betrayal is unavoidable, will they endure the heat of the Delta?With every flip of the page, Patricia S. Jackson brilliantly weaves a plot of high stakes, betrayal, and unmistakable attraction between her two main characters.“Delta Heat” is a page-turning emotional rollercoaster that delves into the tensions of love, survival, and the quest for justice. Her captivating style and intriguing stories fascinate readers, leaving them anxious for the next twist.Give in to the heart-stopping allure of this spellbinding masterpiece. Visit the featured shelves of The Maple Staple, in partnership with Bookside Press, during The Word on the Street's 2024 festival. Browse through Zone B, near Stage B: Across the Universe, at Queen's Park Crescent East, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024.Check out its showcase at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024 from October 16th to 20th at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Find The Maple Staple bookstore's booth, still co-presented by Bookside Press, at Hall 5.1, Stand C35. Secure a copy at Amazon and other leading book depositories around the world. Available in digital and paperback formats.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

