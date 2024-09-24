A Slithering Fun Adventure Awaits With! Peaches And Jake And 19 Cobras... Oh My! By Paula Bailey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Paula Bailey, a seasoned traveler and passionate dog lover, takes young readers on another exhilarating journey with the release of Peaches and Jake and 19 Cobras... Oh My!, a delightful sequel to the beloved Peaches and 19 Cobras.This full-colored children's picture introduces new thrills, heartwarming moments, and valuable life lessons through the charming adventures of Peaches and her loyal companion, Jake the beagle.Peaches and Jake and 19 Cobras... Oh My! is a must-read for children aged 5 to 8. The story skillfully blends action, humor, and warmth, creating an engaging narrative that will capture the imaginations of young readers. Whether they are familiar with Peaches from the previous book or encountering these endearing characters for the first time, children will be captivated by the exciting new adventures that await them.The bond between Peaches and Jake, their bravery, and their teamwork shine brightly throughout this tale, offering young readers both entertainment and inspiration.Paula Bailey draws inspiration for her stories from a lifetime of exploration and companionship with her dogs. After a fulfilling 31-year career in Indianapolis, Bailey embarked on an adventurous new chapter with her late husband George, traveling across the United States and Canada in their motorhome.Bailey's lifelong love for dogs, especially rescues, has played a central role in her life. Currently residing in Vero Beach, Florida, she continues to spend summers at her cottage in Belfast, Maine, with her faithful dogs by her side.Bailey's own travels with Jake and Peaches, her trusty traveling companions, have taken her to all 49 continental United States and every Canadian province. Their experiences on the road, the special bond they share, and the joy of RV travel have inspired the enchanting adventures found in Peaches and Jake and 19 Cobras... Oh My!. This story not only entertains but also celebrates the joy of friendship and the excitement of discovery.The vibrant illustrations and relatable characters make Peaches and Jake and 19 Cobras... Oh My! an ideal addition to any child's bookshelf. Parents, caregivers, elementary school teachers, and librarians will find this book to be a valuable resource for encouraging reading and teaching important lessons about courage, loyalty, and friendship.The story's appeal extends to dog enthusiasts and rescue organizations, making it a thoughtful gift for anyone who appreciates the special connection between humans and their four-legged friends.Paula Bailey's love for storytelling, dogs, and adventure is evident in every page of her work. A lifelong resident of Indianapolis before retiring to Vero Beach, Florida, Bailey has combined her passion for travel with her love for dogs, creating stories that resonate with readers of all ages.Her first pet, a duck named PLAZA, sparked a lifelong affection for animals that has continued through her current companions, Peaches and Jake. Bailey's unique experiences traveling across North America with her dogs have provided endless inspiration for the adventures of Peaches and Jake.Upcoming Events and Media AppearancesPeaches and Jake and 19 Cobras... Oh My! has already garnered attention, with upcoming features in major publications such as Publisher's Weekly, New York Times Magazine, and Reader's Digest Magazine. Additionally, the book is set to be showcased at renowned book fairs including the LA, Miami, and Texas Book Fairs from 2022 to 2023, as well as the Manila and Frankfurt Book Fairs in 2024. Plans for a radio interview with AL COLE & Kate Delaney on CBS Radio's America Tonight are also in the works, with a potential slot by the first quarter of 2025.For additional details, book reviews, or to arrange interviews, visit Paula Bailey's official website .Email: info@1derfulifepublishingPhone: 1-888-945-8513Peaches and Jake and 19 Cobras... Oh My! is more than just a children's book; it's a celebration of adventure, loyalty, and the unbreakable bond between a dog and its owner. A delightful read that will leave young hearts brimming with excitement and joy, this story is sure to become a beloved favorite among children and dog lovers alike. Grab a copy of this book!

