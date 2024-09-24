Rogers Communications 3Q24 Investment Community Teleconference October 24, 2024 At 8:00 A.M. ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) (NYSE: RCI) plans to release its third quarter 2024 results on Thursday, October 24, 2024, before North American financial markets open. The results will be distributed by newswire and posted at investors.rogers.com . Rogers' management will host its quarterly teleconference with the community to discuss the results and outlook at 8:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Investor Relations section of Rogers' website at . Alternatively, the teleconference can be accessed by dialing 416-639-5883 (1-844-282-4459 toll free for North America). When prompted, callers are required to enter passcode 3793238# for admittance to the call.

An archive of the presentation will be available at this same website following the teleconference. In addition, a telephonic re-broadcast will be available for two weeks following the teleconference by dialing 412-317-0088 (1-855-669-9658 toll free for North America) and providing access code 4703994#.

Rogers is Canada's leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit or

For further Information:

Investor Relations

1-844-801-4792

...