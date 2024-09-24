Pieper Veterinary Partners With Mountain Lore Animal Hospital, Expanding Exceptional Veterinary Care In Connecticut

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pieper Veterinary, a leading provider of comprehensive veterinary services, is pleased to announce its partnership with Mountain Lore Animal Hospital, a well-established and respected veterinary practice located in the heart of Connecticut. This marks an exciting chapter in Pieper Veterinary's mission to deliver exceptional care to the pets and families of Connecticut.



Founded on a commitment to excellence in veterinary medicine, Pieper Veterinary has been serving the community with compassionate, high-quality care for over 80 years. With the addition of Mountain Lore Animal Hospital to its network, Pieper Veterinary continues to expand access to top-tier veterinary services while maintaining the personalized care that clients and patients have come to expect.



"We are thrilled to welcome Mountain Lore Animal Hospital to the Pieper family," said Ben Olson, DVM, DACVIM (Neurology), and Chief Medical Officer of Pieper Veterinary. "This partnership allows us to further our commitment to providing exceptional veterinary care across Connecticut, ensuring that more pets receive the services they need."



Mountain Lore Animal Hospital has been a trusted name in the community for over 30 years, known for its dedicated team of veterinarians and support staff. The hospital offers a full range of veterinary services, including preventive care, surgery, dentistry, and more. Pieper Veterinary plans to continue these services, bringing additional resources and expertise to the practice.



"After decades of partnering with Pieper for my clients' emergency and specialty care, I knew there was no better home for my practice," said Dr. Joseph Giangarra, founder of Mountain Lore Animal Hospital. "The strong foundation we've built together over the years made them the ideal partner for this next chapter."



"Our priority is to maintain the same level of care and trust that Mountain Lore's clients have relied on for decades," added Dr. Olson. "We are committed to maintaining the legacy of Dr. Giangarra for both staff and clients, and we look forward to building on the strong foundation that Mountain Lore has established."



The partnership with Mountain Lore Animal Hospital is part of Pieper Veterinary's broader strategy to enhance its service offerings and reach throughout the Northeast. Pieper Veterinary operates several locations across the state, including a 24-hour emergency and specialty hospital, and provides the highest standard of care to all patients.



