A Shift In The Private School Admissions Funnel: Inquiries Down, Applications Up

Private school admissions shift as parents bypass traditional inquiries, applying first. Schools adapt with storytelling, reviews, and flexible tours.

DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Private and Independent School Admissions Landscape Shifts as Parents Bypass Traditional Inquiry ProcessThe admissions process for private and independent schools is undergoing a significant transformation. Once dominated by brochures and open houses, today's parents conduct extensive online research before ever stepping on campus.In many cases, families are now applying to schools before scheduling a tour, leading to a compression in the traditional admissions funnel and leaving schools concerned about declining inquiry numbers.New Trends in School AdmissionsAdmissions and marketing directors have observed that parents are increasingly skipping the inquiry stage and applying directly as their first point of contact. This bypassing of the traditional inquiry form-a previously standard step for parents seeking to learn more about a school-has caught many schools off guard. Admissions teams are now encountering applications from families without prior interaction with the school.Mike Agosto, Director of Admissions & Enrollment Management at Plymouth Meeting Friends School, notes, "Parents are doing their research online first and bypassing the inquiry stage altogether. While it can feel surprising at first, this shift presents a golden opportunity."Reasons Behind the ShiftSeveral factors are driving this change in how parents engage with schools:Access to Information: Parents can easily find comprehensive information about schools through websites, social media, parent reviews, and online forums.Convenience: Busy parents are researching schools on their own time and skipping lengthy inquiry forms that ask for unnecessary details. Instead, they are opting for simple application processes that get to the point quickly.Building Trust Online: Parents are increasingly forming opinions about a school's culture, values, and unique offerings based on their online presence. Many have made decisions before even reaching out.While this shift may seem challenging, it provides a unique opportunity for schools to connect with families in new ways. As Agosto states, "Parents want to see the heart and soul of a school and understand the 'why' behind its mission."Engaging Prospective Families OnlineTo adapt to this new reality, schools must create compelling online content that resonates with prospective families. By offering virtual tours, authentic storytelling, and student-driven content, schools can showcase their culture in a way that appeals to tech-savvy parents.Creative use of social media, short-form video content, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of daily school life can be instrumental in engaging these families. Schools can leverage platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram to share student takeovers, teacher spotlights, and testimonials from current families and alums.Building Trust Through ReviewsAs global consumer behavior trends show, reviews are critical to the decision-making process. Schools should focus on gathering and showcasing positive and realistic family feedback. Heather Burchfield, Director of Strategic Communications & Marketing at The Peck School, emphasizes the importance of timing when asking for reviews, saying, "It's a great time to reach out to graduating families with a step-by-step guide for leaving a review."Diversifying Admissions EventsSchools should also reconsider how they approach in-person events. Offering smaller group tours or low-pressure formats such as "Preview Days" or "Sip & See" events can help make campus visits feel less intimidating. Providing both daytime and evening options for tours allows parents to choose what works best for their schedules while still getting an authentic experience of school life.Meeting Parents Where They AreAs parents continue to prioritize online research over traditional inquiries, schools must shift their admissions strategies to meet these evolving expectations. By focusing on storytelling, building trust through reviews, and diversifying in-person events, schools will be better equipped to attract and engage today's tech-savvy families.As the admissions landscape continues to evolve, schools that embrace these changes will position themselves to thrive in an increasingly digital world. By refining their online presence, fostering authentic connections through storytelling and reviews, and offering flexible, approachable in-person experiences, schools can meet the needs of today's discerning families.The future of admissions lies in adaptability, and those who proactively respond to these shifts will find themselves well-prepared to build lasting relationships with prospective parents and students.

