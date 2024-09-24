THE CONSERVANCY FOR CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK RAISED $72,800 AT ITS ANNUAL EXPLORATION EVENT SUPPORTING ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PENINSULA, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) welcomed 200 guests to the Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center (CVEEC) during its Exploration fundraiser to celebrate reaching its 30th year in providing valuable experiences for students as well as teachers. The event, on Sept. 22, raised $72,800 for environmental education programs within CVNP.

"Since its start in 1994, the CVEEC has served more than 70,000 children in overnight programs and over 200,000 in day programs regardless of family resources," said January Miller, vice president of education, Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park. "The generous gifts we received at Exploration will allow us to continue our work and is an investment in the land stewards of tomorrow who will protect CVNP and other green spaces for decades to come. This support is critical to our efforts in expanding curriculum, creating new partnerships and expanding beyond the park boundaries."

During Exploration, guests delighted in cocktails, exploring the CVEEC campus, a gourmet meal and live music.

Sponsors

Thank you to the following sponsors for their generous support.

Adventurer Sponsors:

Cargill; Cascade Subaru; Fortec Medical; Thomas and Lisa Mandel Family Foundation; and Jeff and Cindy Miller Family Trust;

Discoverer Sponsors: Davey Tree Expert Company; Haag Family Foundation; Heidelberg Distributing Company; Bonnie Horovitz; Holli Mallak and Greg Wurgler; North Coast Litho, Prest Public Strategies; Rick and Eca Taylor; Thirsty Dog Brewing Company; Tom and Diane Tyrrell; and April and Charlie Walton;

Wanderer Sponsors: Acrisure; Phil and Mindy Bartholomae; Doug Cooper; Curt and Sigi Reynolds; S.A. Comunale; Jim and Diana Snider; and Harold White.

About Conservancy for CVNP

The Conservancy for CVNP is the official friends group and philanthropic partner for Cuyahoga Valley National Park. With a mission to enrich people's lives and enhance our region by inspiring use, preservation and support of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the Conservancy offers cultural and educational programming, co-manages the park's volunteer program, provides venues for weddings, meetings and special events, and operates park retail spaces. Learn more at .

