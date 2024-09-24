Antonietta Roy-Finalist In The 21St Annual Stevie Awards -Women In Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Nomination: Antonietta Roy: Social Change Maker of the Year - Gender Status: Finalist

PRESTON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Congratulations to Antonietta Roy , Owner of CAP or Advocacy Professionals, the 21st Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business would like to congratulate you on your nomination. Because of the high average scores they received from the judges, the following nominations have become Finalists in the 21st annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business: - Nomination: Antonietta Roy Category: Social Change Maker of the Year - Gender Status: Finalist --This is a significant achievement for which you are to be applauded. This means that independent judges agreed that these nominations are worthy of international recognition, and will ultimately be named Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winners. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists will be announced at the 2024 awards dinner at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York, New York USA.Antonietta Roy, a seasoned construction industry professional, founded CAP in 2017 with the goal of providing comprehensive project management services to public and private industry clients. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Antonietta Roy has become a respected leader and advocate for the construction community. Her dedication and hard work have earned her a spot as a finalist for this prestigious award. Her leadership led her to create a Facebook page "Business Women in Construction" which help other woman in the industry navigate challenges and grow.The Stevie Awards received over 3,800 nominations from organizations and individuals in more than 60 countries this year. Antonietta Roy's nomination stands out among the rest, showcasing her exceptional leadership skills, innovative approach to business, and commitment to making a positive impact in the construction industry. The judges were impressed by her achievements and recognized her as a top contender for the Social Change Maker of the Year Award."I am honored to be named a finalist for the Stevie Award and to be recognized for my work in the construction industry," said Antonietta Roy. "I am passionate about advocating for the rights and needs of my clients and this nomination is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire CAP team."The Stevie Awards, known as the world's premier business awards, recognize outstanding achievements in the workplace and honor individuals and organizations for their contributions to the business world. For more information about Antonietta Roy and CAP or Construction Advocacy Professionals, please visit .

Antonietta Roy

Construction Advocacy Professionals LLC

+1 860-371-6451

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.