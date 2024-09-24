Hezbollah Commander Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi Killed In Beirut Airstrike, Claims Israel Military

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Senior Hezbollah commande r Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, the commander of Hezbollah's missiles and rockets force, was killed in an Israeli on Beirut on Tuesday amid the cross-border rocket by both sides, reported Reuters.

Israel's military said the airstrike on the Lebanese capital killed Ibrahim Qubaisi.

The Israel military added that Qabisi joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and has since held several significant military roles within the organization. The Israeli military even added that Qabisi was responsible for planning and executing numerous attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

"Over the years and during the war, he was responsible for launching missiles toward the Israeli civilians," Reuters quoted the military as saying.

“Qabisi was a significant source of knowledge in the field of missiles and had close ties to senior military leaders in Hezbollah,” the military added.

Here's what happened on Tuesday:

2) This attack by Israel is another blow to Hezbollah in past week, as Israel was carrying out 'extensive strikes' on Hezbollah targets.

3) Recently the pressure on Hezbollah by Israel has increased fears in the oil-producing Middle East where a war between Hamas and Israel is already raging in Gaza.

4) Israel is shifting its focus from Gaza to the northern frontier where Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel in support of Hamas.

5) Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu already stated that his country would continue to pound Hezbollah targets.

6) He urged Lebanese citizens to escape the grip of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

7) Though Israel has accused Hezbollah of hiding its weapons in homes and villages in Lebanon, the Lebanese group denies all allegations.

8) In Tuesday's strike on a building in the Ghobeiry neighbourhood of Beirut, at least six people were killed and 15 wounded, said Lebanese health ministry.

9) On Monday, the Lebanese authorities said 558 people had been killed in airstrikes, including 50 children and 94 women.

10) Last week, Hezebollah suffered heavy losses when thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by its members exploded in the worst security breach.

With agency inputs.