Odisha To Test Ghee Quality For Jagannath Temple Offerings Amid Tirupati Laddu Controversy

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Odisha announced on Tuesday its decision to test the quality of ghee used for preparing offerings at the revered Jagannath Temple in Puri. This move comes in response to a recent controversy surrounding alleged use of animal in ghee for laddus offered at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh .

Ensuring Quality at Puri Jagannath Temple

Puri's District Collector, Siddharth Shankar Swain, stated that while no similar allegations have been made against the ghee used in Puri, the administration will proactively examine the quality of ghee used for 'Kotha Bhoga' (offerings for the deities) and 'Baradi Bhoga' (prasad on order).

Swain emphasized that the Odisha Milk Federation (Omfed) is the sole supplier of ghee for the temple, ensuring a controlled supply.“We have decided to verify the standard of ghee provided by Omfed to alleviate any concerns about adulteration,” he said. Discussions will take place with both Omfed representatives and temple servitors responsible for preparing the prasad.

Puri Jagannath Temple Addressing Past Concerns

Jagannath Swain Mohapatra, a temple servitor, noted that instances of adulterated ghee had previously been discovered, which was used for lighting diyas (lamps) on the temple grounds.“That practice has been discontinued. We will request a thorough examination of the ghee used here to maintain the faith of devotees,” he asserted.

The focus on ghee quality at the Jagannath Temple comes after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu raised concerns about the use of substandard ingredients and animal fats in laddus at the Tirupati temple , particularly under the previous YSRCP government. This scrutiny has heightened awareness and sensitivity around food quality in religious offerings across temples in the region.

The Odisha government's proactive stance aims to ensure the integrity and purity of offerings at one of India's most significant temples, reassuring devotees of the quality and sanctity of their spiritual practices.