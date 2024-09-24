Zelensky Responds To Strikes On Kharkiv: Russia Is A Terrorist, It Proves This Every Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has offered his condolences to the loved ones of those killed in today's Russian strikes on Kharkiv.

The head of state said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Another Russian strike on Kharkiv. The targets of the Russian bombs were an apartment building, a bakery, a stadium. In other words, the everyday life of ordinary people. Russia is a terrorist, and it proves this every day with its own actions, with its choice to wage war, and attempts to expand it. At the moment, a rescue operation is underway in Kharkiv. All emergency services are on site. So far, we know of 3 killed and 24 injured. My condolences to all the families and friends affected," Zelensky said.

Airstrikes on Kharkiv: three killed, injury toll rises to 24

He noted that there was much discussion now at the UN General Assembly about collective efforts for security and the future.

"But we just need to stop the terror. To have security. To have a future. We need Russia to end this criminal and unprovoked aggression that violates all global rules," Zelensky said.

He thanked all the counties and leaders who help Ukraine protect its people's lives from Russian strikes.

Explosions rang out in Kharkiv after 15:20 on Tuesday, September 24. Glide bomb strikes hit civilian infrastructure. The Russians struck a high-rise building, killing at least three people.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine