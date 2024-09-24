Transform Launches Transform Exec: An Exclusive Membership For Forward-Focused People Leaders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Transform has announced the launch of Transform Exec , an exclusive, invite-only membership program designed for top-tier executives who are navigating the future of people + work. This peer-powered program offers members unique opportunities to connect through private forums, local networking events, quarterly virtual closed-door roundtables, and a curated VIP experience at the annual Transform conference.

Transform Exec provides a safe space for executives to engage in important, high-quality discussions on emerging trends, innovative ideas, and strategies to address the most pressing challenges facing their business and workforce. Through its carefully curated cohort structure organized by title, experience, company size, and stage, members are surrounded by true peers and build meaningful relationships and long-term impact.

"Transform has created an environment where the most influential leaders come together in small groups and push the boundaries of what's possible," said Rebecca Port, Chief People Officer at 10X Genomics. "Transform Exec provides a unique space for executives to have the kind of candid, in-depth conversations with industry experts that create pathways for growth. You get both strategic insight and meaningful peer relationships."



Angela Cheng-Cimini, SVP, Talent & CHRO at Harvard Business Publishing, added, "What sets Transform Exec apart is its focus on meaningful, peer-driven conversations with leaders that understand your challenges and opportunities. It's rare to find a group that understands both the strategic and human side of leadership like this one does."



Members of Transform Exec will gain access to a range of benefits designed to enhance their leadership journey, including:



Quarterly Facilitated Virtual Roundtables : Engage in private discussions with industry peers to explore hot topics, groundbreaking ideas, and best practices.

VIP Experience at the Transform Conference : Access the premier event shaping the future of people and work, plus team discounts.

Exclusive Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow executives at private, members-only gatherings.

Private Moderated Forums: Participate in exclusive forums for real-time conversations and advice. Speaking and Thought Leadership Opportunities : Showcase expertise on key issues and influence the broader leadership landscape.

By organizing members into thoughtfully curated cohorts, Transform Exec ensures deep, strategic engagement and the ability to address its members' most pressing challenges through a global support network of true peers.

"This membership is about more than just connection; it's about creating a platform where visionary leaders can tap into an ecosystem of renowned industry experts to work through real-time challenges and unlock future opportunities," said Samara Jaffe, Co-Founder and General Manager at Transform.

