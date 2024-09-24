Private Sector Driving India's Economic Progress, Says Defence Minister

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 24 (KNN)

In a recent address at the inauguration of a new Sainik School in Jaipur, Defence Rajnath Singh highlighted the increasing prominence of the private sector in India's economic landscape.

Speaking at Shri Bhawani Niketan Public School, Singh noted that private enterprises are now at the forefront of steering the nation's economic progress.

The minister emphasised a shift in the traditional understanding of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), suggesting that the private sector's role has grown to such an extent that these collaborations could now be more accurately described as 'Private-Public Partnerships.'

Singh pointed out that while over half of India's workforce remains engaged in agriculture and related activities, the private sector has significantly expanded its presence in manufacturing and services.



"Today, the private sector is sitting in the driver's seat of the country's economy," he stated.

The inauguration event also shed light on the evolving nature of Sainik Schools in India. Traditionally operated jointly by central and state governments, new Sainik Schools are now being established under the PPP model.



This approach, according to Singh, combines the strengths of both private and public sectors to provide optimal education for future generations.

The Defence Minister emphasised the role of Sainik Schools in shaping society and instilling values such as discipline, patriotism, and courage in students.



He expressed confidence that these institutions would contribute significantly to the implementation of India's new education policy.

Singh also touched upon India's historical emphasis on knowledge, citing the nation's rich tradition in various fields including science, mathematics, astronomy, and the arts.



He underscored the continuity in governmental efforts since independence to ensure holistic development of the younger generation.

The event was attended by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.



It's worth noting that the Indian government approved the establishment of 100 Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and state governments last year, to be implemented gradually starting from class 6.

This inauguration follows a Memorandum of Agreement signed in September 2023 between the Sainik Schools Society and Shri Bhawani Niketan Shiksha Samiti for the establishment of the new Sainik School at Shri Bhawani Niketan Public School in Jaipur.

