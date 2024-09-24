EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SMT Scharf AG switches to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Hamm, September 24, 2024 – As from today, shares in SMT Scharf AG (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2), a leading global provider of customised solutions and logistics systems for the underground mining industry, will be traded on the Regulated Market. This successfully completes the move to the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The listing in the m:access quality segment of the Munich Stock Exchange's Regulated Unofficial Market shall be discontinued accordingly at the end of 2024.

Volker Weiss, CFO of SMT Scharf AG, commented as follows:

“With this move to the Prime Standard segment of the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, SMT Scharf AG is committing to maintaining the highest standards of transparency. This underlines our intention to continue providing information on the growth of the company on a regular, transparent basis. We believe this move to the Prime Standard will help to make the SMT Scharf stock more visible and tradable.”

The prospectus was approved by BaFin to admit the company's shares to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to the sub-segment of the Regulated Market with further post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) on September 20, 2024. The securities prospectus is available for downloading at in the Investor Relations section.

Company profile The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide primarily in hard coal mines as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on routes with gradients of up to 35 degrees. In addition, SMT Scharf supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf's diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, the product range has been successfully expanded since 2019 to include electronic components and control systems for mining and other industries. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group operates its own subsidiaries in seven countries and has agents around the world. Further information about the SMT Scharf Group can be found online at .

