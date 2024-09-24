India Seeks Australian Pension Fund Investments In Fintech, Renewable Energy, Agritech & Manufacturing

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 24 (KNN) India's Commerce and Minister, Piyush Goyal, has called on Australian pension funds to explore opportunities in sectors like energy, manufacturing, education, fintech, and agritech.

The appeal comes during Goyal's official visit to Australia as part of the Joint Ministerial Commission, where he is working to strengthen bilateral ties across a range of industries.

In a statement from the Commerce Ministry, Goyal highlighted the Indian government's "robust policies and reform agenda," which have bolstered investor confidence and driven significant growth in emerging sectors.

He met with senior representatives of Australia's leading pension funds, urging them to capitalise on the growing opportunities in India's fast-evolving market.

Goyal also held discussions with Tania Constable, CEO of the Minerals Council of Australia, to deepen cooperation in the critical minerals sector.

Critical minerals like cobalt, lithium, and rare earths are essential components for clean energy technologies, including electric vehicles and wind turbines.

As global demand for these minerals rises, Goyal emphasised India's strategic interest in securing sustainable supply chains, which could be strengthened through collaboration with Australian companies.

Additionally, the Commerce Minister met with Joel Katz, Managing Director of the Cruise Lines International Association, to explore opportunities for enhancing coastal tourism in India.

Given India's vast coastline and growing interest in tourism, the discussions focused on tapping into the cruise industry's potential to further boost the country's tourism sector.

In another high-level meeting, Goyal interacted with Robin Khuda, Founder and CEO of AirTrunk, a leader in data infrastructure.

The discussions centered on India's rapid digitalisation and how the two countries could collaborate to develop robust data centers and digital infrastructure to meet future demands.

Australia is currently the 25th largest investor in India, with foreign direct investments (FDI) totaling USD 1.5 billion from April 2000 to June 2024.

Goyal's visit aims to deepen these economic ties, especially in sectors critical to India's growth trajectory and sustainability goals.

(KNN Bureau)