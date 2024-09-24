Global Trends, Increased Revenue, And Skills-Based Workshops All Top The Ticket For Questex’S IECSC Florida 2024 Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex 's International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa (IECSC) Florida, the most influential gathering of spa and wellness professionals in the Southeast, presented by American Spa , will be curating over 90 hours of content for its 26th show, October 13-14, 2024 at the Palm Beach County Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.



“We curate our conference to propel the growth of the industry, to incorporate what's trending, and give our attendees what they've asked for,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Event & Partnerships Director, Beauty & Spa for Questex.“This year we'll feature the global trend towards holistic health and wellness, including gut health, hormone care and lymphatic drainage, in addition to skills-based workshops related to treating melanated skin, chemical peels, and brow enhancements. Other programs include new ways to increase ticket prices, how to diversify menu offering, classes on waxing, IV therapies and lashes.”

Featured holistic health and wellness classes focus on natural solutions, self-care practices and personalized care are gaining traction:



Learn to Unlock the Power of the Lymphatic System: Demo & Discussion , Tina Abnoosi.

Exploring the Skin's Barrier & Microbiota , Dr. Erin Madigan-Fleck. Scent-sational: Aromatherapy for Spa Professionals , Monique Blake.

Plus, massage therapists can earn 1 CE credit toward their license renewal with this class (CE4020955), which has been approved as a live course for one CE by the National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork.



Classes that emphasize best practices in spa management, including client retention, legal compliance and transformational leadership are in high demand.



Beauty and the Legal Beast: Compliance for Med Spa Entrepreneurs , Amanda Howard.

From Consultation to Cultivation: Proven Strategies for Client Retention , Cassandra McClure. Unlock Your Leadership Potential: The EQ-Driven Path to Business Excellence in Aesthetics , Megan Smith and Ana Natalie Delgado.



Classes that emphasize diversifying revenue streams and increasing ticket prices are growing in prominence and creating buzz.



Introduction to IV Therapy in Your MedSpa , Taiche' Griffin.

Build Your Bottom Line with Waxing , Kirsten Goetzelman. Get in the Brow Game with Brow Laminations , Rita St. Pierre.



Skills-based workshops include:



Forward-thinking Chemical Peels for Melanated Skin , Alyna Velez.

The Pigmentation Situation; Exploring All Angles , Savanna Boda.

Gua Sha Your Way to Gorgeous: Holistic Face Sculpting Techniques, Alissa de Jongh, ND, MIWM. Management of Chemical Peel Complications , Pamela R. Springer.

View the full curated conference schedule here .

In addition, attendees can take advantage of two free opportunities to earn continuing education hours courtesy of WU Aesthetics available for redemption at booth #106.



10-Hour Continuing Education (CE) for Cosmetology Professionals - a $20.99 value. (#0501529) 4-Hour Initial HIV/AIDs Continuing Education for Cosmetology Professionals - an $18.99 value. (#0501532)

Attendees who purchase a conference pass will receive unlimited access to the Exhibit Hall for two full days, which will be teeming with top-tier brands selling at professionals only prices, some of who will be teaching Product Focused Education , also included for no additional charge. Each class will offer a deep dive into a specific product or service, giving attendees expert brand knowledge that they can leverage in their businesses.

Attendees who purchase three or more conference classes will save $25; those who purchase six or more, will save $100.

Make It a Weekend and Take the Brightline – Save 25%

The Palm Beach County Convention Center is located just over a mile from the exquisite clear waters of beautiful Palm Beach, and directly across the street from Rosemary Square, offering incredible shopping & dining, and the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. Organizers encourage attendees to come early and make it a weekend to experience this gorgeous destination before engaging at the event.

To sweeten the deal, IECSC Florida is offering a 25% discount off Brightline train tickets for convenient transportation from Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando to the West Palm Beach train station located less than a mile from the Convention Center. Click here for both hotel and train discount information.

Register to Attend

IECSC Florida takes place October 13-14, 2024 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Register here . Register as a group of four or more to save $20 off total registration. Conference passes include 2-Day Exhibit Hall access. Attendance prices will increase by $20 on site at the event. Media may register to attend here .

For sponsorship and exhibit opportunities, click here .

