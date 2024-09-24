Experior Financial Group Inc. Raises Over $18,000 In Support Of Shine Foundation's Stride & Ride Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Logos for both Shine and Experior Group Inc.

Experior is proud to announce its recent fundraising event, "Shine with Experior: Stride & Ride," which raised $18,492 to support the Shine Foundation.

- CBDO, Shawn RedfordGUELPH, CANADA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Experior Financial Group Inc . is proud to announce the success of its recent fundraising event, "Shine with Experior: Stride & Ride," which raised $18,492 to support the Shine Foundation with a dollar-for-dollar match by Experior Financial Group. The event, which took place from September 15-21, 2024, saw 82 participants walk, run, and ride a collective 1,444.39 kilometers in a week-long effort to help young people living with severe physical disabilities.The fundraising event was part of Experior Financials' ongoing commitment to support the Shine Foundation, a Canadian charity dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of young people with disabilities. In line with its $1 million, five-year commitment to Shine, Experior matched the donations raised by participants to double the impact.“We are overwhelmed by the dedication and passion shown by our team and our partners,” said Shawn Redford, Chief Business Development Officer and Chair of the Experior Charitable Giving Committee.“The funds raised will go directly to making dreams come true for young people who face incredible physical challenges. It's truly inspiring to see what we can achieve together.”Stride & Ride Event Details and SuccessThe event encouraged participants to walk, run, or roll their way to fitness while contributing to a greater cause. The original goal was to collectively travel the distance across Canada – 5,514 kilometers – while raising funds to fulfill 12 to 14 Shine Dreams for young people in need. Contributions from major partners, including Empire Life and Assumption Life, added $3,000 to the total.Thanks to the generosity of participants and sponsors, the event was able to surpass initial fundraising expectations, with enough raised to fund three Shine Dreams so far. Each Shine Dream offers life-changing experiences that empower young people to overcome challenges and embrace new possibilities.Supporting Shine Beyond Stride & RideFor those unable to participate in the Stride & Ride event, donations remain open through the Shine Foundation's official website. Additionally, sponsorship opportunities are still available for those who wish to contribute further to this cause. Experior is encouraging individuals, businesses, and community members to continue supporting this initiative and make an even greater impact on the lives of young Canadians living with disabilities.Interested sponsors can reach out to Shawn Redford at ... or call 289-440-4020 for more information.About Shine FoundationThe Shine Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of young people living with severe physical disabilities across Canada. By providing personalized and transformative experiences, Shine empowers individuals to believe in their potential and live life to the fullest.About Experior Financial Group INCExperior Financial Group Inc. is a leading financial services company that provides its clients with expert financial advice and customized solutions. Through its ongoing charitable efforts, the company remains committed to giving back to the communities it serves. The Stride & Ride event is just one example of Experior's dedication to making a positive impact.For more information about the event or to make a donation, visit

Joanna St Jacques

Experior Financial Group Inc.

+1 888-909-0696 ext. 122

...

