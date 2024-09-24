Volunteer Time Off Learning Brief Shares The Benefit For Companies, Employees And Community

(MENAFN- 3BL) Points of Light just released their latest business resources with a new comprehensive guide designed to help companies enhance employee engagement in volunteer activities. The brief,“Volunteer Time Off: Implementing and Optimizing Workplace Programs and Policies,” is available for free download at .

Volunteer Time Off (VTO) programs, also known as Paid Volunteer Time, provide benefits for companies, employees and communities, including improved employee morale, greater talent attraction and retention, and crucial support for nonprofits.

“VTO is one of the most desired philanthropic offerings a company can provide to its employees,” said Lacey Gaitan, senior vice president of corporate programs at Points of Light.“We believe this guide will inspire more companies and employees to engage in community service.”

According to Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose® (CECP), only 65 percent of companies currently offer VTO opportunities to domestic employees. This is notable given that 95 percent of respondents in Deloitte's 2024 Workplace Volunteer Survey indicated that making a positive community impact is important to them.

The guide provides corporate leaders with insights on creating successful VTO programs, including strategic planning, program development, implementation, and feedback gathering. For additional insights, view the recap of Points of Light's webinar,“Policies That Enable Employee-Powered Change.”

“A VTO policy showcases a company's commitment to social impact while benefiting both the business and its employees,” Gaitan added.

ABOUT POINTS OF LIGHT

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips, and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world through volunteering and civic engagement. Through work with nonprofits, companies and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs for healthier and more equitable communities. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 4 million volunteers across 38 countries. For more information, visit .