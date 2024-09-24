Abstrax Hops Doubles Skyfarm Series Portfolio, Unveiling The Hottest Flavors For Summer 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Abstrax Hops expands the Skyfarm Series with six new fruit-forward natural flavors, setting the stage for summer 2025's hottest beer & craft beverage recipes.

Irvine, CA, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstrax Hops is thrilled to announce the expansion of its revolutionary terpene-powered, TTB approved, Skyfarm Series fruit flavoring line, doubling the portfolio with six new vibrant and refreshing flavors: Clementine, Grapefruit, Honeydew, Kiwi, Passionfruit, and Raspberry. These new flavors are poised to become the hottest beer and beverage trends for summer 2025 and are available now for brewers and all beverage manufacturers to craft innovative and mouth-watering recipes.

With the introduction of these six flavors, Skyfarm now boasts a dynamic collection of 12 bold, fruit-forward options, expanding on the previous lineup that featured Guava, Mango, Peach , Pineapple, Strawberry , and Watermelon . The expanded Skyfarm Series opens endless possibilities for brewers and all beverage manufacturers looking to infuse their creations with the bright, juicy flavors that define summertime refreshment. Whether you're crafting hazy IPAs, seltzers, sours, or creative non-alcoholic and functional beverages, these new flavors promise to deliver an elevated sensory experience.

“We've seen an incredible response from brewers and functional beverage manufacturers utilizing the Skyfarm Series to push the boundaries of their beer and beyond beer beverage recipes,” said Jim Ringo, VP of Sales and Marketing at Abstrax Hops.“With the addition of these new flavors, we're giving our customers even more tools to create the next wave of summer favorites. These fruit flavors are on-trend with consumers, versatile in recipes, work well together as blends, and will undoubtedly be in high demand for Summer 2025.”

The Skyfarm Series was developed using Abstrax's cutting-edge botanical analysis and extraction technologies, ensuring that each profile delivers the most aromatic fruit flavor top notes. The process captures the essence of real fruits and botanicals in a way that's both sustainable and scalable, making these profiles not only delicious but also reliable for consistent brewing, batch after batch - and they come without the headaches or challenges of working with fruit purees, fruit extracts, or syrups. There's no added sugar and are perfect for low-caloric beverage applications.

Skyfarm Series's New Flavor Lineup:



Clementine: Bright and zesty, offering a burst of citrus that shines in IPAs and light ales.

Grapefruit: Tart and tangy, perfect for bold summer brews with a refreshing kick.

Honeydew: Subtle sweetness with a delicate melon finish, ideal for sours and lagers.

Kiwi: Exotic and tangy, delivering a tropical punch to any creative beer style.

Passionfruit: Tropical and tart, bringing a vibrant, juicy essence to the forefront. Raspberry: Bold and sweet with a hint of tartness, versatile for a range of beer styles.



Original Skyfarm Series Flavors:



Guava: Smooth and tropical, delivering a balanced sweet-tart flavor.

Mango: Bold, juicy, and lush-an instant favorite for hazy IPAs.

Peach: Soft, ripe, and sweet, perfect for light ales and fruit-forward beers.

Pineapple: Tropical and refreshing, bringing a zesty sweetness to brews.

Strawberry: Juicy, ripe, and versatile for a wide variety of beer styles. Watermelon: Crisp, refreshing, and slightly sweet, ideal for summer sours.



Beverage makers interested in incorporating these flavors into their recipes can explore the full Skyfarm Series at AbstraxHops.co , where they will find detailed profiles and application suggestions for each flavor. As brewers plan ahead for summer 2025, now is the perfect time to experiment with these bold, fruity profiles and craft the next hit beer for the season.

For more information about the Skyfarm Series and other Abstrax Hops products, visit .

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its three divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp-derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Labs offers cutting-edge R&D, extraction and analytical technologies through its proprietary TerplyticsTM system. Its technology delivers the most advanced botanical testing for exploratory research, sensory quantification, strain validation, product development, and consumer insights. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal-specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at and

