Novonesis Earns EPA's Safer Choice Partner Of The Year Award For The Fourth Consecutive Year

FRANKLINTON, N.C., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novonesis, a leading biosolutions partner harnessing the power of biology to address some of the world's most pressing challenges, was honored as a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) 2024 Safer Choice Partner of the Year for the fourth consecutive year. Enzymes, functional proteins, and microorganisms are nature's tiniest yet mightiest agents of change, and Novonesis uses them to create biosolutions - transforming the way we produce, consume, and live. Novonesis biosolutions for laundry, dishwashing, and cleaning are in products used by more the half of the world's population. They ensure stellar cleaning performance while reducing the consumption of water, energy, and chemicals.

Novonesis is named as an EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year for the 4th consecutive year.

This prestigious award recognizes the company's leadership in creating ingredients prioritizing the safety of families, pets, workplaces, communities, and the environment. Novonesis proudly stands among the 30 Safer Choice Partner of the Year awardees announced by the EPA this year.

A Commitment to Safer Chemistry

Safer Choice promotes chemistry that meets the EPA's rigorous human health and environmental safety standards, allowing companies to distinguish their products with the Safer Choice label. With thousands of certified products, this label offers a trustworthy way for consumers to choose items made with safer chemical ingredients-without compromising performance.

Novonesis introduced six new Safer Choice-certified products, demonstrating their commitment to offering a comprehensive liquid portfolio across all enzymatic classes, including Carezyme® Elite for fabric care. As textile overconsumption drives the unsustainability of the fashion industry-with global consumption at 62 million metric tons per year -solutions like Carezyme® Elite have an important role to play. By helping clothes stay fresh and durable for longer, consumers discard fewer garments, reducing waste. Carezyme® Elite

also enables greener formulations, since enzymes are fully biodegradable and a renewable resource – unlike many other detergent ingredients.

Partnering for Progress

"At Novonesis, our partnership with the EPA Safer Choice program is more than an accolade," said René Garza, SVP of Planetary Health Biosolutions, Novonesis. "Each year we are recognized, it reaffirms our belief that safer, more responsible products are not only possible but essential for the future of both people and the planet. Novonesis is dedicated to the creation of high-performance, cost-effective biological ingredients that don't compromise on quality. We are continuously expanding our portfolio to empower industry partners in launching consumer products that meet the Safer Choice standards for safety and sustainability."

Additionally, Novonesis is committed to the EPA's goal of addressing climate change by reducing carbon emissions. The company will achieve a 75% reduction of emissions from operations (scopes 1+2) by 2030 from a 2018 baseline.

The transformative potential of biosolutions demands close collaboration. Meaningful partnerships will create products that are safer for people and planet - bettering the world with biology.

About Novonesis

Novonesis is a global company leading the era of biosolutions. By leveraging the power of microbiology with science, we transform the way the world produces, consumes, and lives. In more than 30 industries, our biosolutions are already creating value for millions of consumers and benefitting the planet. Our 10,000 people worldwide work closely with our partners and customers to transform business with biology.

