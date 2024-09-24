ORANGE BIOMED RECOGNIZED GLOBALLY WITH KHF INNOVATION AWARD FOR PIONEERING MICROFLUIDIC TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OBM rapid A1c is a Breakthrough Microfluidic-Based Testing Device to Redefine Management Worldwide

- Dr. Unghyeon Ko, Co-President of Orange BiomedSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orange Biomed -the inventor of the world's first pocket-sized, microfluidic-based A1C analysis device-will be honored with the KHF Innovation Award at the 2024 K-HOSPITAL+HEALTH TECH FAIR (KHF) . In partnership with HIMSS24 APAC , the conference highlights key technological advancements shaping the future of global healthcare. The award will recognize Orange Biomed's breakthrough medical technology. Attendees are invited to experience OBM rapid A1c firsthand at the KHF - HIMSS24 APAC conference in Coex, Seoul, from October 2-4, 2024.“This recognition highlights the pivotal role our microfluidic technology application will play in advancing global healthcare,” said Dr. Unghyeon Ko, Co-President of Orange Biomed and inventor of the technology.“The award selection is based on three criteria areas: innovation, functionality, and growth potential. Our innovation aims to provide an accessible and affordable solution for diabetes management, delivering lab-accurate A1C tests from a single drop of blood by analyzing hundreds of red blood cells within minutes."Orange Biomed will highlight its pioneering microfluidic technology during the show, offering an in-depth look at how its components replace traditional diagnostic methods. "By eliminating the need for traditional lab-based, high-maintenance A1C tests, that are often inaccurate for non-white patients with hemoglobin variants, our technology will redefine diabetes management on a global scale," said Ko.“The solution enables regular monitoring without missed check-ups, vital in preventing diabetes-related complications. This breakthrough is poised to significantly enhance diabetes management outcomes while reducing healthcare costs tied to complications."The OBM rapid A1c system measures how red blood cells flow to calculate A1C levels–a crucial marker that helps predict the risk of diabetes-related complications such as retinopathy, nephropathy, and neuropathy. FDA clearance for Orange Biomed's flagship solution is anticipated in 2025, expanding its reach into the U.S. market. Orange Biomed was recently recognized and invited to showcase their innovation at the Diabetes Technology Meeting in October: .About Orange BiomedWith U.S. headquarters in Seattle, WA, Orange Biomed was launched in 2021 by Duke University alumnus Dr. Unghyeon Ko and Yeaseul Park to solve unmet diabetes-focused healthcare needs. The healthcare startup innovates cutting-edge technology for diabetes management.In 2024, Orange Biomed acquired an ISO 9001 certification, which certified its quality control capabilities as meeting international standards.Global studies of OBM rapid A1c have closed with Asan Medical Center and are currently underway in the U.S. market. U.S. FDA clearances of OBM rapid A1c for OTC and professional usage are anticipated for 2025.Learn more:About HIMSS24 APAC and K-HOSPITAL+HEALTH TECH FAIR (KHF)In 2024, HIMSS24 APAC, Asia's largest healthcare IT conference, co-hosted by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS)-a global thought leader dedicated to reforming the global health ecosystem through information and technology-will be held concurrently with the K-HOSPITAL+HEALTH TECH FAIR (KHF)- Korea's premier exhibition, showcasing advancements in the hospital industry with cutting-edge innovations.Learn more: ,

