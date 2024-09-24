Roasted Coffee Global Market 2024 To Reach $52.11 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The roasted coffee market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $37.42 billion in 2023 to $40.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of coffee shop culture, increasing premiumization trends, growing awareness of coffee varieties, evolving consumer tastes and preferences, sustainability and ethical sourcing.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Roasted Coffee Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The roasted coffee market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $52.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued rise of specialty coffee, demand for ready-to-drink coffee products, focus on single-origin and micro-lot coffees, health and wellness trends, innovations in roasting techniques.

Growth Driver Of The Roasted Coffee Market

The increase in the consumption of coffee is expected to boost the growth of the roasted coffee market going forward. Coffee refers to a beverage created from the roasted and ground seeds of the coffee plant through percolation, infusion, or decoction. Drinking coffee has positive effects on the liver, such as lowering levels of toxic liver enzymes, reducing the risk of dying from liver cirrhosis, and preventing liver scarring in hepatitis C patients, hence, the increase in the consumption of coffee is expected to boost the roasted coffee market.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Roasted Coffee Market Share?

Key players in the market include Nestlé S.A., Starbucks Coffee Company, Luigi Lavazza SPA, Peet's Coffee Inc., JDE Peet's, Tchibo Coffee International, Strauss Coffee BV, Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Farmer Brothers Company, Royal Cup Inc., J.M. Smucker Company, Melitta Group, Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, UCC Ueshima Coffee Co. Ltd., Tim Hortons Inc., Gloria Jean's Coffees, Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee Co., Kicking Horse Coffee Co. Ltd., La Colombe Coffee Roasters, 85 °C Bakery Cafe, Lifeboost Coffee, Philz Coffee, Tata Consumer Products, Coffee Beanery, Westrock Coffee Company LLC, Três Corações Group, Lavazza Professional, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., Eight O'Clock Coffee Company.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Roasted Coffee Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the roasted coffee are launching new products, such as the Tales of Italy for promoting rich heritage and distinct flavors. For instance, in July 2023, Lavazza, an Italy-based coffee company, launched Tales of Italy. Tales of Italy is a collection of locally roasted coffee designed for promoting rich cultural heritage and storytelling traditions of Italy.

How Is The Global Roasted Coffee Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Arabica, Robusta

2) By Distribution Channel: Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consume (B2C)

3) By Application: Convenience Stores, Foodservice and Restaurants, Online Stores

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Roasted Coffee Market

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Roasted Coffee Market Definition

Roasted coffee refers to coffee that has been roasted to bring out particular characteristics in the beans. Roasted coffee is high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which help to prevent cell damage and lessen the risk of serious illnesses such as cancer and heart disease.

Roasted Coffee Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global roasted coffee market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Roasted Coffee Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on roasted coffee market size, roasted coffee market drivers and trends, roasted coffee market major players and roasted coffee market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

