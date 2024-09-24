Developing Countries Want Peace & Stability In Indo-Pacific Region: CISC Lt Gen Mathew

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Lt Gen J.P. Mathew on Tuesday said that developing countries want peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

“All stakeholders, especially the developing countries, want peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacifi region. International organisations undergoing much-needed reforms, flexible and dynamic councils could present solutions to deal with contemporary challenges,” said CISC Mathew while addressing the Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defence titled 'The Future Indo-Pacific: Building a Resilient and Interconnected Region' in Hawaii, U.S.

He added that a rule-based international order and the primacy of the global institutions are imperatives for maintaining peace in the emerging multipolar and multilateral world.

“The future of the Indo-Pacific, safeguarding the international system, regional capacity building, and threats and opportunities of emerging technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence were some of the major issues discussed,” he said.

Ministry of Defence said that in the conference, convergence emerged on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a general-purpose technology, having a multiplier effect on other technologies and functions.

“A robust AI model, which is under constant training, could give policy fidelity and maintain checks and balances, especially in matters related to the use of strategic weapons. Imposition of strict regulations on AI would be a regressive step as it could lead to denial of this critical technology to developing countries,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that a total of 28 countries and multilateral organisations participated in the Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defence.

“The primary objective of the conference was improving military-to-military cooperation. This annual event is a forum for building consensus and aligns with the commitment to a rule-based world order,” the ministry said.