Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Forecast, 2029: A $10.29 Billion Projected Industry, Dominated By Polynt, INEOS, And Covestro

The global unsaturated polyester resins market is projected to reach USD 10.29 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.9%, from USD 8.50 billion in 2024.
Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share in terms of value of the unsaturated polyester resins market in 2024. Unsaturated polyester resins offer a versatile solution for various applications due to their unique properties such as durability, and resistance to environmental factors. They are widely used in a variety of industries due to their superior mechanical qualities, chemical resilience, and adaptability, provide durability and corrosion resistance and are utilized in panels, pipelines, roofing sheets, and concrete reinforcement in the construction industry.
Unsaturated polyester resins are advantageous to the automotive industry because they are used to make lightweight parts like bumpers and body panels that improve performance and fuel efficiency. As unsaturated polyester resins are resistant to water and harsh circumstances, they are essential for boat hulls and other watercraft parts in the maritime industry. Industrialization and urbanization drive demand across sectors like automotive, electronics, construction, and marine, the market for unsaturated polyester resins expands correspondingly. Additionally, ongoing infrastructural development projects, particularly in regions like Asia Pacific, drive demand for unsaturated polyester resins in construction applications.
India, by country is forecasted to be the fastest growing unsaturated polyester resins market during the forecast period
India's expanding manufacturing sector, driven by government initiatives like Make in India, has increased the demand for unsaturated polyester resins across various industries including automotive, wind energy, electronical & electronics, building & construction, and pipes & tanks. The automotive sector, in particular, is witnessing significant growth with increasing production and consumption, thereby boosting the need for unsaturated polyester resins for applications such as battery housing, structural component manufacturing.
Europe is likely to account for the second largest share of unsaturated polyester resins market in terms of value
The region's well-established industrial base across sectors like automotive, marine, electronical & electronics, building & construction, and pipes & tanks drives consistent demand for unsaturated polyester resins. Unsaturated polyester resins in the pipes and tanks, and electrical and electronics industries are used due to their versatility, chemical resistance, and durability. In pipes and tanks, UPRs provide corrosion-resistant solutions for industries like chemical processing and water treatment, ensuring long-lasting and cost-effective performance.
In the electrical and electronics sector, UPRs are valued for their excellent insulating properties, used in encapsulating electronic components, manufacturing circuit board substrates, and producing electrical housings. Their ability to protect against moisture, dust, and electrical currents makes them ideal for ensuring the reliability and safety of electronic devices. The combination of strength, resistance, and insulation capabilities positions UPRs as essential materials in these critical industries. Advancements in unsaturated polyester resins formulations tailored to meet stringent industry standards and regulations further propel market growth in Europe. The region's focus on innovation and sustainability also drives the adoption of eco-friendly unsaturated polyester resins solutions.
Research Coverage
The unsaturated polyester resins market has been segmented based on type (Orthaphthalic Resins, Isophthalic Resins, Dicyclopentadiene Resins, Other Types), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Marine, Electrical & Electronics, Wind Energy, Pipes & Tanks and Other End-use Industries) and by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Central America Middle East & Africa, and South America). The key companies profiled in this report are Polynt S.p.A. (Italy), INEOS (UK), Allnex GmbH (Germany), and AOC (US).
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Favorable Regulatory Environment Integration of Unsaturated Polyester Resins in 3D Printing Technologies Innovations in Composite Technology Growing Preference for Bio-based Unsaturated Polyester Resins Increasing Number of Construction Projects Restraints
Health and Safety Challenges Competitive Pressure from Alternative Materials Opportunities
Green Remodeling Initiatives in Residential Construction Industry Growth in Electric Vehicles Sector Customized Solutions for Niche Applications Expansion of Renewable Energy Projects Challenges
Stringent Regulatory Policies Waste Management and Environmental Concerns
Macroeconomic Outlook
GDP Trends and Forecast Trends in End-use Industries Construction Industry Automotive Industry Crude Oil Price Outlook
Supply Chain Analysis
Ecosystem Analysis
Pricing Analysis
Average Price, by Region Average Price, by Type Average Price, by End-use Industry Average Price, by Company
Regulator Landscape
Regulations Related to Unsaturated Polyester Resins Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Reach Regulation (EC) No. 1907/2006 California Proposition 65 CLP Regulation (EC) No. 1272/2008 Industrial Chemicals Act 2019 Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA) Volatile Organic Compounds Regulation Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
Patent Analysis
Case Study Analysis
Case Study 1: Sunseeker's 90 Ocean Yacht Case Study 2: Unsaturated Polyester Resins with Cementitious Materials Case Study 3: Developing Sustainable UPRs from Recycled Pet
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
Nanotechnology Hybrid Composites Complementary Technologies Adjacent Technologies
Impact of AI/GenAI on Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Revolutionizing Predictive Modeling Driving Data-Driven Innovation Advancing Sustainability Goals Expanding Future Possibilities
CONTACT:
