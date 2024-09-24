Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Forecast, 2029: A $10.29 Billion Projected Industry, Dominated By Polynt, INEOS, And Covestro

Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share in terms of value of the unsaturated polyester resins market in 2024. Unsaturated polyester resins offer a versatile solution for various applications due to their unique properties such as durability, and resistance to environmental factors. They are widely used in a variety of industries due to their superior mechanical qualities, chemical resilience, and adaptability, provide durability and corrosion resistance and are utilized in panels, pipelines, roofing sheets, and concrete reinforcement in the construction industry.



Unsaturated polyester resins are advantageous to the automotive industry because they are used to make lightweight parts like bumpers and body panels that improve performance and fuel efficiency. As unsaturated polyester resins are resistant to water and harsh circumstances, they are essential for boat hulls and other watercraft parts in the maritime industry. Industrialization and urbanization drive demand across sectors like automotive, electronics, construction, and marine, the market for unsaturated polyester resins expands correspondingly. Additionally, ongoing infrastructural development projects, particularly in regions like Asia Pacific, drive demand for unsaturated polyester resins in construction applications.

India, by country is forecasted to be the fastest growing unsaturated polyester resins market during the forecast period

India's expanding manufacturing sector, driven by government initiatives like Make in India, has increased the demand for unsaturated polyester resins across various industries including automotive, wind energy, electronical & electronics, building & construction, and pipes & tanks. The automotive sector, in particular, is witnessing significant growth with increasing production and consumption, thereby boosting the need for unsaturated polyester resins for applications such as battery housing, structural component manufacturing.

Europe is likely to account for the second largest share of unsaturated polyester resins market in terms of value

The region's well-established industrial base across sectors like automotive, marine, electronical & electronics, building & construction, and pipes & tanks drives consistent demand for unsaturated polyester resins. Unsaturated polyester resins in the pipes and tanks, and electrical and electronics industries are used due to their versatility, chemical resistance, and durability. In pipes and tanks, UPRs provide corrosion-resistant solutions for industries like chemical processing and water treatment, ensuring long-lasting and cost-effective performance.

In the electrical and electronics sector, UPRs are valued for their excellent insulating properties, used in encapsulating electronic components, manufacturing circuit board substrates, and producing electrical housings. Their ability to protect against moisture, dust, and electrical currents makes them ideal for ensuring the reliability and safety of electronic devices. The combination of strength, resistance, and insulation capabilities positions UPRs as essential materials in these critical industries. Advancements in unsaturated polyester resins formulations tailored to meet stringent industry standards and regulations further propel market growth in Europe. The region's focus on innovation and sustainability also drives the adoption of eco-friendly unsaturated polyester resins solutions.

Research Coverage

The unsaturated polyester resins market has been segmented based on type (Orthaphthalic Resins, Isophthalic Resins, Dicyclopentadiene Resins, Other Types), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Marine, Electrical & Electronics, Wind Energy, Pipes & Tanks and Other End-use Industries) and by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Central America Middle East & Africa, and South America). The key companies profiled in this report are Polynt S.p.A. (Italy), INEOS (UK), Allnex GmbH (Germany), and AOC (US).

Key Attributes