HILCO CONSUMER-RETAIL GROUP TO MANAGE SALT LIFE RETAIL STORE CLOSING SALES AND DISTRIBUTION CENTER INVENTORY WHOLESALE PROCESS

9/24/2024 11:46:52 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand management company Iconix International Inc., in partnership with the Hilco Consumer-Retail Group (Hilco), trusted retail partner, capital provider and global leader of retail services, acquired the popular active lifestyle brand, Salt Life. The purchase, made through a competitive bankruptcy auction, includes the brand and its related assets. Hilco will support Iconix in transitioning the Salt Life brand towards a stronger focus on wholesale and e-commerce business model. The Salt Life brand has widespread brand awareness and loyalty with ocean enthusiasts worldwide.

An organized wind-down of many operational functions will take place over the course of the next few months to aid in the transition, including the closure of the Salt Life retail locations and the sale of inventory from distribution centers. On September 20, 2024, liquidation sales began in twenty-eight stores across ten states. These liquidation sales are being managed by Hilco and offer unprecedented discounts on all Salt Life branded merchandise throughout the stores. Savings of up to 40% are being offered on Salt Life favorites including tees, shorts, performance clothing, hoodies, tumblers and so much more. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these significant savings immediately while selections are best. Store fixtures and equipment are also for sale and at discounted prices. Gift cards will be accepted for the first 30 days of the sale and will stop being accepted on October 20, 2024. Returns for merchandise purchased prior to September 20th, 2024, will also be accepted for the first 30 days of the sale, in accordance with the company's current policies, ending on October 20, 2024. All sales made on or after September 20, 2024, are final.

Store Name

Address

City

State

Zip

Salt Life

2601 S McKenzie St. #448

Foley

AL

36535

Salt Life

207 Main St

Huntington Beach

CA

92648

Salt Life

157 Avenida Del Mar

San Clemente

CA

92672

Salt Life

34986 Midway Outlet Dr. #123

Rehoboth Beach

DE

19971

Salt Life

410 Plaza Real

Boca Raton

FL

33432

Salt Life

1100 Cornerstone Blvd #910

Daytona Beach

FL

32117

Salt Life

10676 Emerald Coast Pkwy W Space 136

Destin

FL

32550

Salt Life

10801 Corkscrew Rd. #164

Estero

FL

33928

Salt Life

713-A E Las Olas Blvd

Fort Lauderdale

FL

33301

Salt Life

240 3rd St.

Jacksonville Beach

FL

32250

Salt Life

128 Breakwater Ct, Suite 200

Jupiter

FL

33477

Salt Life

404 Duval St.

Key West

FL

33040

Salt Life

2312 Grand Cypress Dr. Suite 852

Lutz

FL

33559

Salt Life

8001 S Orange Blossom Trail #252

Orlando

FL

32809

Salt Life

3101 PGA Boulevard Suite P237

Palm Beach Gardens

FL

33410

Salt Life

421 SW 145th Terrace

Pembroke Pines

FL

33027

Salt Life

3405 Pier St

Pompano Beach

FL

33062

Salt Life

16 S Boulevard of the Presidents

Sarasota

FL

34236

Salt Life

2700 FL-16 Suite 713

St. Augustine

FL

32092

Salt Life

1104 Broadway

Columbus

GA

31901

Salt Life

80 Ocean Ave. N.

Long Branch

NJ

07740

Salt Life

1215 The Arches Cir.

Deer Park

NY

11729

Salt Life

1220 Tanger Mall Dr.

Riverhead

NY

11901

Salt Life

1256 Fording Island Rd. Suite 275

Bluffton

SC

29910

Salt Life

316 King St. Suite A

Charleston

SC

29401

Salt Life

10835 Kings Rd #720

Myrtle Beach

SC

29572

Salt Life

5855 Gulf Fwy

Texas City

TX

77591

Salt Life

5711 Richmond Rd. Suite B030

Williamsburg

VA

23188

Additionally, the Hilco Consumer Retail Group will oversee the sale of inventory from distribution centers through a streamlined wholesale process. Retailers looking to restock their Salt Life inventory or those interested in introducing the brand to their offerings are encouraged to contact Tara Messler –
[email protected]

ABOUT SALT LIFE
 Founded in 2003 in Jacksonville Beach, FL, Salt Life began as a simple graphic decal and has since evolved into a global brand that embodies a deep passion for the ocean and saltwater sports. From offshore fishing and surfing to diving and paddleboarding, Salt Life's apparel and gear are designed to withstand the harsh conditions of the sea while effortlessly combining function with fashion. Committed to ocean conservation, the brand's "Gives Back" initiative supports efforts to protect marine environments, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy the Salt Life. The brand remains dedicated to providing everything needed for a lifetime of adventures by the water.

ABOUT HILCO CONSUMER-RETAIL
 Hilco Consumer – Retail is a trusted partner that delivers a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment solutions to help define and execute non-core strategic initiatives for our retail and consumer goods clients around the world. Leveraging knowledge gained over more than three decades, Hilco Consumer-Retail's activities fall into several principal categories including Virtual Store Management Technology, Capital Solutions, Inventory Solutions, Fixtures, Furniture and Equipment Monetization and M&A Facilitation. Hilco Consumer-Retail ( ) is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global. As a Hilco Global company ( ), the solutions Hilco Consumer-Retail Group provides also extend to broader, holistic packages encompassing Real Estate, Intellectual Property, and other asset classes.

