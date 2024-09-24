HILCO CONSUMER-RETAIL GROUP TO MANAGE SALT LIFE RETAIL STORE CLOSING SALES AND DISTRIBUTION CENTER INVENTORY WHOLESALE PROCESS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand management company Iconix International Inc., in partnership with the Hilco Consumer-Retail Group (Hilco), trusted retail partner, capital provider and global leader of retail services, acquired the popular active lifestyle brand, Salt Life. The purchase, made through a competitive bankruptcy auction, includes the brand and its related assets. Hilco will support Iconix in transitioning the Salt Life brand towards a stronger focus on wholesale and business model. The Salt Life brand has widespread brand awareness and loyalty with ocean enthusiasts worldwide. Continue Reading







Brand management company Iconix International Inc., in partnership with the Hilco Consumer-Retail Group (Hilco), trusted retail partner, capital provider and global leader of retail services, acquired the popular active lifestyle brand, Salt Life. An organized wind-down of many operational functions will take place over the course of the next few months to aid in the transition, including the closure of the Salt Life retail locations and the sale of inventory from distribution centers. On September 20, 2024, liquidation sales began in twenty-eight stores across ten states. These liquidation sales are being managed by Hilco and offer unprecedented discounts on all Salt Life branded merchandise throughout the stores. Savings of up to 40% are being offered on Salt Life favorites including tees, shorts, performance clothing, hoodies, tumblers and so much more. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these significant savings immediately while selections are best. Store fixtures and equipment are also for sale and at discounted prices. Gift cards will be accepted for the first 30 days of the sale and will stop being accepted on October 20, 2024. Returns for merchandise purchased prior to September 20th, 2024, will also be accepted for the first 30 days of the sale, in accordance with the company's current policies, ending on October 20, 2024. All sales made on or after September 20, 2024, are final.

Store Name

Address

City

State

Zip Salt Life

2601 S McKenzie St. #448

Foley

AL

36535 Salt Life

207 Main St

Huntington Beach

CA

92648 Salt Life

157 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente CA

92672 Salt Life

34986 Midway Outlet Dr. #123

Rehoboth Beach DE

19971 Salt Life

410 Plaza Real

Boca Raton FL

33432 Salt Life

1100 Cornerstone Blvd #910 Daytona Beach

FL

32117 Salt Life

10676 Emerald Coast Pkwy W Space 136 Destin FL

32550 Salt Life

10801 Corkscrew Rd. #164

Estero FL

33928 Salt Life

713-A E Las Olas Blvd Fort Lauderdale

FL

33301 Salt Life

240 3rd St.

Jacksonville Beach

FL

32250 Salt Life

128 Breakwater Ct, Suite 200 Jupiter

FL

33477 Salt Life

404 Duval St. Key West

FL

33040 Salt Life

2312 Grand Cypress Dr. Suite 852

Lutz

FL

33559 Salt Life

8001 S Orange Blossom Trail #252

Orlando

FL

32809 Salt Life

3101 PGA Boulevard Suite P237 Palm Beach Gardens

FL

33410 Salt Life

421 SW 145th Terrace

Pembroke Pines

FL

33027 Salt Life

3405 Pier St

Pompano Beach

FL

33062 Salt Life

16 S Boulevard of the Presidents

Sarasota

FL

34236 Salt Life

2700 FL-16 Suite 713

St. Augustine FL

32092 Salt Life

1104 Broadway

Columbus

GA

31901 Salt Life

80 Ocean Ave. N. Long Branch

NJ

07740 Salt Life

1215 The Arches Cir. Deer Park

NY

11729 Salt Life

1220 Tanger Mall Dr. Riverhead NY

11901 Salt Life

1256 Fording Island Rd. Suite 275

Bluffton SC

29910 Salt Life

316 King St. Suite A

Charleston

SC

29401 Salt Life

10835 Kings Rd #720

Myrtle Beach

SC

29572 Salt Life

5855 Gulf Fwy Texas City

TX

77591 Salt Life

5711 Richmond Rd. Suite B030

Williamsburg VA

23188

Additionally, the Hilco Consumer Retail Group will oversee the sale of inventory from distribution centers through a streamlined wholesale process. Retailers looking to restock their Salt Life inventory or those interested in introducing the brand to their offerings are encouraged to contact Tara Messler –

[email protected]

ABOUT SALT LIFE

Founded in 2003 in Jacksonville Beach, FL, Salt Life began as a simple graphic decal and has since evolved into a global brand that embodies a deep passion for the ocean and saltwater sports. From offshore fishing and surfing to diving and paddleboarding, Salt Life's apparel and gear are designed to withstand the harsh conditions of the sea while effortlessly combining function with fashion. Committed to ocean conservation, the brand's "Gives Back" initiative supports efforts to protect marine environments, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy the Salt Life. The brand remains dedicated to providing everything needed for a lifetime of adventures by the water.

ABOUT HILCO CONSUMER-RETAIL

Hilco Consumer – Retail is a trusted partner that delivers a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment solutions to help define and execute non-core strategic initiatives for our retail and consumer goods clients around the world. Leveraging knowledge gained over more than three decades, Hilco Consumer-Retail's activities fall into several principal categories including Virtual Store Management Technology, Capital Solutions, Inventory Solutions, Fixtures, Furniture and Equipment Monetization and M&A Facilitation. Hilco Consumer-Retail ( ) is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global. As a Hilco Global company ( ), the solutions Hilco Consumer-Retail Group provides also extend to broader, holistic packages encompassing Real Estate, Intellectual Property, and other asset classes.

SOURCE Hilco Consumer-Retail

