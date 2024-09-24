Wisconsin Dells Magicians Named Nation's Top Illusionists By Christopher Foundation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) US Congressional Record commemorates

Rick Wilcox Magic Theater's 25 year milestone in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DEllS, Wis., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick and Susan Wilcox have joined the ranks of the world's most recognized magicians,

winning the magic community's top accolade, the Milbourne Christopher Foundation's 2024 Illusionist Award.

The award coincides with the 25th anniversary of their

magic theater in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Earlier this year the duo were recognized by for this milestone.

The Rick Wilcox Magic Theater "became the first-of-its-kind when it opened on May 17, 1999: a theater dedicated to the art of magic, entirely owned, operated, and headlined by its namesake"

says the US Congressional record, submitted by Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan. Searching the official US Congressional record shows only a dozen "magic" mentions since 1789.

"The Rick Wilcox Magic Theater is nationally recognized as "Wisconsin's Best" on the Reader's Digest list of "50 Best Family Travel Destinations in Each State,"

is the #1 rated activity in Wisconsin Dells by TripAdvisor, and continues to be a central part of the tourism industry in Wisconsin. . .

bringing magic, comedy, and joy to families," reads the Congressional record.

The Milbourne Christopher Foundation showcases the best performers, writers, publishers and inventors in the

nation's magic

industry.

The award recognizes Rick and Susan Wilcox and their achievements in the art of magic and comedy. Their show features an ever-changing repertoire of stage illusions, audience participation, and Rick's internationally-acclaimed sleight-of-hand, while highlighting their unique on-stage chemistry.

"We love creating a magical experience for our audiences. Magic turns adults into kids again, and kids into magic super-fans," said Rick Wilcox. "We are honored by this recognition, it's been an amazing year for us." Rick Wilcox began his magic career in Brookfield Wisconsin, spending more than a decade performing for corporate clients across the country before the Wilcoxes opened their 550 seat theater.

"The committee is well aware of the Wilcoxes lifelong dedication to presenting creative, astonishing magic and many years of pleasing audiences at their own magic theater" said Thomas Ewing, chair of the selection committee for the Milbourne Christopher Foundation. "Rick and Susan's contribution to advancing the art of conjuring is impressive and they have both distinguished themselves in many ways."

The Wilcoxes will accept their award at the annual Christopher Foundation

Awards on September 28, 2024 at the Garde Arts Center, New London, Connecticut.

