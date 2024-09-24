Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $65.52 billion in 2023 to $70.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing industrialization, environmental regulations, automotive industry growth, emerging market demand, global economic trends.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $93.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health and hygiene awareness, urbanization and construction activities, sustainability initiatives, electric vehicles (EVs) trend, digitalization in manufacturing.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market

The rising construction sector is significantly contributing to the growth of pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market going forward. The construction sector refers to the area of business and manufacturing that is concerned with building, preserving, and fixing infrastructure. Pressure sensitive adhesive tapes are used in the construction sector to strengthen foundation membranes to keep water out, to seal argon gas between windowpanes, and to support and secure ducting. Pressure sensitive adhesive tapes can also withstand moisture and extreme temperature which makes them suitable for rooftops keeping the elements out.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Growth?

Key players in the market include 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Lintec Corporation, Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Nichiban Co. Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, Scapa Group PLC, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Tesa SE, Ellsworth Adhesives India PTY Limited, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, LG Chem Ltd., Arkema Group, Sika AG, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., Achem Technology Corporation, Yonghe Adhesive Products Co. Ltd., Berry Plastics Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., JinghuaTape Technologies Co. Ltd., Luxking Group Co. Ltd., Shushi Group Co. Ltd., Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Products Corp. Ltd., Camat Corporation, ATP Adhesive Systems AG, Applied Plastics, Dunmore Corporation, FLEXcon Company Inc., Labelink Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are focused on launching new product to strengthen their position. For instance, in November 2023, EPS® (Engineered Polymer Solutions), a US based supplier of high performing, compliant acrylic emulsion technologies, has launched EPS 2133, an all-acrylic polymer made without APEO surfactants that can be formulated for permanent and removable pressure-sensitive adhesive applications. EPS 2133 can be used to deliver the adhesion and high shear holding strength they need for their formulations.

How Is The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Single-Coated Tapes Or Single-Sided Tapes, Double-Coated Tapes, Transfer Tapes Or Unsupported Tapes, Self-Wound Tape

2) By Resin Type: Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Other Resin Types

3) By End-Use Industry: Packaging, Electrical And Electronics, Medical And Hygiene, Construction, Transportation, Consumer And Office, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Definition

Pressure sensitive adhesive tapes refer to a relatively thin flexible material with single or double-sided adhesive coating. The activation of pressure-sensitive adhesives does not require the use of a solvent, water, or heat. The pressure level required to apply over adhesive directly influences the binding.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market size, pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market drivers and trends, pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market major players and pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Chemicals Global Market Report 2024



Adhesives Global Market Report 2024



Solvent-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.