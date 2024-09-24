Global Pet Carriers Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pet Carriers Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pet Carriers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The pet carriers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $906.83 billion in 2023 to $958.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to pet ownership trends, urbanization and pet-friendly lifestyles, travel and adventure trends, humanization of pets, innovations in material and design.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Pet Carriers Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pet carriers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1210.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise of pet adoption, e-commerce expansion, focus on pet safety and comfort, customization and personalization trends, health and wellness considerations.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Pet Carriers Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Pet Carriers Market

Rising pet adoption is expected to propel the pet carrier market going forward. Pet adoption refers to adopting a pet from a prior owner who abandoned it or gave it to a shelter. It involves taking custody of and assuming responsibility for the animal. Pet carriers enable the owners to transport the pet and can be used as an indoor or outdoor dog kennel, so rising pet adoption will propel market growth.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Pet Carriers Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include Paws & Pals Inc., MidWest Homes for Pets, Ferplast SpA, EliteField LLC, Pet-Tom LLC, Pet Gear Inc., Coastal Pet Products Inc., Pet Life LLC, Worldwise Inc., Snoozer Pet Products LLC, Sleeko, Prefer Pets Travel Gear, Gen 7 Inc., Outward Hound Inc., K&H Manufacturing LLC, Sherpa Pet Group, Quaker Pet Group Inc., Stefanplast SpA, MPS Italia, OxGord Inc., Mr. Peanut's Pet Carriers, Bergan LLC, Radio Systems Corporation, Kurgo Inc., PetEgo LLC, PetFusion Inc., PetNation Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Pet Carriers Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the pet carriers market are focused on innovating collapsible travel carriers, such as pet crates for in-car pet safety. A pet crate is a portable and enclosed structure designed to provide a secure and confined space for pets, offering a designated area for rest, sleep, or transport.

How Is The Global Pet Carriers Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Soft-Side Bag, Hard Kennel, Backpack, Sling Carrier

2) By Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, Guinea Pig

3) By Sales Channel: Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Pet Carriers Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pet Carriers Market Definition

Pet carriers are compact, movable boxes, containers, or cages used to transfer tiny pets from one location to another in a secure manner. Pet Carriers provide a sense of security while entirely protecting pets.

The main types of pet carriers are soft-side bags, hard kennel, backpacks, and sling carriers. A soft-side bag is a compact porous container with extra mesh for ventilation and is constructed of resilient polyester, microfiber, or nylon. These are used for several types of pets, including dogs, cats, and guinea pigs, and are sold through several sales channels, such as supermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and others.

Pet Carriers Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global pet carriers market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Pet Carriers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pet carriers market size, pet carriers market drivers and trends and pet carriers market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2024

report/animal-growth-promoters-and-performance-enhancers-global-market-report

Cattle Feeds Global Market Report 2024

report/cattle-feed-global-market-report

Probiotics In Animal Feed Global Market Report 2024

report/probiotics-in-animal-feed-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Green Innovations!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.