Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 297.02 Billion Witnessing 8.1% CAGR From 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market

The implementation of stringent regulations by worldwide primarily fuels the adoption of automotive catalytic converters.

- Polaris ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The meticulously prepared research report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global market trends, segments, key players, end uses, and market growth strategies.Polaris Market Research analyzes that the market for automotive catalytic converters is poised to register a robust CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2032. The automotive catalytic converter market size was valued at USD 150.26 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 297.02 billion by 2032.What Are Automotive Catalytic Converters?An automotive catalytic converter, commonly known as a catalytic converter, is a device that uses basic redox reactions to reduce harmful emissions for a vehicle. It is composed of a metal housing that has a ceramic honeycomb-like interior with insulating layers. Also, automotive catalytic converters contain a catalyst formulation that includes noble metals such as rhodium, palladium, and platinum. They expose exhaust fumes to metals and chemicals, resulting in chemical reactions that turn toxic pollutants into less toxic ones.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sampleAutomotive catalytic converters help reduce harmful nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and harmful hydrocarbons into less harmful substances such as carbon dioxide, water vapors, and nitrogen gas. These converters are located on the underside of the automobile, between the muffler and exhaust manifold. The rising global awareness about environmental pollution has resulted in increased automotive catalytic converter market demand as part of efforts to address environmental issues.What Are Key Report Highlights?.The market for automotive catalytic converters is projected to reach USD 297.02 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2032.Several factors, including strict pollution restrictions and growing demand for fuel-efficient automobiles, fuel the demand for automotive catalytic converters.The automotive catalytic converter market segmentation is primarily based on type, catalyst, vehicle type, and region.The key regions covered in the research report are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & AfricaWho Is Market Key Players?The market for automotive catalytic converters is fragmented in nature. It is anticipated to witness competition owing to the presence of several key players. Major automotive catalytic converter providers are constantly upgrading their technologies to improve their product offerings and stay ahead of the competition.The automotive catalytic converter market key players are:.BASF SE.BENTELER International A.G.BM Catalysts Limited.European Exhaust & Catalyst Ltd.FORVIA Faurecia.HJS Emission Technology GmbH & Co. KG.Jetex Exhausts Ltd.Katcon SA de CV.Klarius Products Ltd.Marelli CorporationRequest for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingWhat Are Market Dynamics?Growth Drivers and Opportunities:Government Regulations: Government regulations for pollution control mandate the use of effective catalytic converters to reduce harmful emissions such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), and hydrocarbons (HC) from vehicle exhaust. These regulations play a pivotal role in driving the automotive catalytic converter market growth.Increasing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Automobiles: With rising gasoline prices and increasing environmental concerns, consumers are increasingly prioritizing fuel efficiency when purchasing automobiles. Catalytic converters help reduce exhaust pollution while maximizing engine combustion efficiency and minimizing fuel consumption.Challenges:Fluctuating Material Costs: Nobel metals such as rhodium, platinum, and palladium serve as catalysts in automotive catalytic converters. These metals are essential for the converter's efficiency in converting pollutants into less harmful substances. However, the fluctuating prices of these metals can have a substantial impact on the production costs of catalytic converters.Which Region Leads Market Growth?Europe accounted for the largest automotive catalytic converter market share in 2023. This is primarily because of the presence of several renowned vehicle manufacturing enterprises in the region. Besides, the stringent emission regulations such as Euro-VI and the rapid pace of R&D initiatives further support the regional market expansion.Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Rapid population growth, increased urbanization, and enhanced living standards have led to an increased number of cars in the region, thereby driving the demand for automotive catalytic converters.Inquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buyingHow is Market Segmentation Done?By Type Outlook:.Two-Way Oxidation.Three-Way Oxidation-Reduction.Diesel OxidationBy Catalyst Outlook:.Platinum.Rhodium.Palladium.OthersBy Vehicle Type Outlook:.Commercial.PassengerBy Region Outlook:.North America (US, Canada).Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia).Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea).Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina).Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)The Report Answers Questions Such As:What is the estimated CAGR for the automotive catalytic converter market?The market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2032.What will be the projected market value by the end of 2032?The automotive catalytic converter market is expected to reach USD 297.02 billion by 2032.Which converter type led the market in 2023?The three-way oxidation-reduction segment led the market for automotive catalytic converters.By vehicle type analysis, which segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth?The commercial segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the automotive catalytic converter market.Browse PMR's Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Size Set to Reach USD 297.02 billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 8.1%| Polaris Market ResearchBrowse More Research Reports:Electric Commercial Vehicles Market:Hypercharger Market:Automotive ADAS Sensor Market:North America Secure Logistics Market:Seismic Support Vessels Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Likhil G

Polaris Market Research and Consulting

+1 929-297-9727

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.