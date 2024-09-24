Boeing's recent proposal for striking employees faces disapproval from IAM

(MENAFN) Boeing's recent proposal, characterized as a "final offer" for its striking workers, has faced significant backlash from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM). This union has been on strike since September 13, and their dissatisfaction was articulated on social media, particularly on the platform X. The IAM expressed outrage over Boeing's choice to announce the proposal directly to all union members and the media without prior discussion, which they deemed disrespectful and undermining of the negotiation process.



In their statement, the IAM emphasized that the proposal was a "non-negotiated offer," criticizing Boeing for its approach that they believe seeks to bypass the union altogether. They recounted that mediation efforts had collapsed on September 18 when Boeing failed to present an offer that aligned with the union members' priorities. The IAM pointed out that Boeing's latest proposal does not adequately address the concerns raised by its members, asserting that the company "missed the mark" with its offer.



Boeing plans to hold a vote on the proposal on September 27, but IAM officials have argued that there is insufficient time for meaningful discussions with workers before this date, leading them to believe that the vote may not occur. The IAM previously rejected Boeing's initial salary increase offer on the same day the strike began, as it fell short of the union's demand for a 40 percent raise, which prompted the labor action.



This current strike draws parallels to the lengthy 2008 strike that lasted eight weeks and incurred substantial financial losses for Boeing, estimated at around USD100 million per day. Presently, Boeing finds itself in a more precarious financial situation compared to 2008, having lost USD27 billion since the tragic crashes of its 737 Max planes in 2018 and 2019. Despite facing declining revenue and escalating debt, Boeing maintains a robust backlog of orders valued at over USD500 billion, reflecting a complex landscape for the company as it navigates labor relations and financial challenges.

