SONIFI Health Partners With NESA To Bring Epic Virtual Care To Patient Tvs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading patient engagement provider

SONIFI has partnered with NESA -a rapidly growing virtual care provider whose AI-powered solution is embedded directly into Epic 's ECAL/CAL virtual care platform-to improve patient care and engagement with SONIFI Health's interactive TV system.

Building on the success NESA has experienced deploying virtual care on wall-mounted displays and mobile carts in hospitals, integrations with SONIFI Health now bring those EHR-based virtual care sessions onto interactive TVs in patient rooms.

Continue Reading

SONIFI Health and NESA bring Epic virtual care to interactive TVs for hospitals to improve patient care and engagement.

Hospitals can improve patient care and patient engagement with a partnership between SONIFI Health and NESA to bring Epic's virtual care platform onto interactive TVs in patient rooms. The seamless integrations, product ease of use, and single display for both clinicians and patients will bring more effective and efficient virtual care to inpatient settings.

Post this





"Since the vast majority of patients are already familiar with and using the TV in the room, having virtual care also available there will increase patient adoption," said Meghan Seus, SONIFI Health's Senior Vice President of Product Management, "as well as let nurses focus on clinical tasks instead of needing to manage additional equipment."

Virtual care on SONIFI Health's interactive TV platform streamlines the process for nurses in centralized command centers to virtually perform admissions, rounding, tele-sitting, patient observation, remote consults, and discharge prep, saving hospitals valuable resources and reliance on travel nurses.

"We want to help hospitals provide the best care for patients, with the most efficiency for clinicians," Seus said. "By bringing NESA onto the patient room TV, we're enabling the 'single pane of glass' experience users desire. Clinicians benefit from the native-to-Epic workflow, and patients can use the TV to easily shift between entertainment, education, care details and virtual care anytime throughout their stay."

With the integrations on SONIFI Health's interactive TV, no staff intervention is needed in the room for patients to meet with their virtual care team. The TV can automatically power on, show call notifications, and join the video conference session.

After the virtual call is over, patients are returned to their previous activity on the TV, like watching a movie or ordering a meal, making the experience feel seamless.

"We are excited to enhance the patient experience through our strategic partnership with SONIFI Health," said Neil Salem, CEO of NESA. "By enabling virtual care on their interactive TV platform, we are making it significantly easier to provide instantaneous communication between patients, care teams and remote family members, all within the Epic ecosystem. Together, our organizations are bringing patient engagement tools, virtual care and health information onto a single monitor in the room."

"SONIFI Health's interactive system is designed to meet the needs of all patients-including older demographics, those with digital health literacy barriers, and tech-savvy populations-while also simplifying tasks for staff," said Seus. "With NESA integrated in that user experience, hospitals across the country can maximize the value of virtual care for their patients and staff."

About SONIFI Health

SONIFI Health provides industry-leading interactive patient engagement technology proven to improve patient outcomes and staff productivity. The EHR-integrated platform is designed to anticipate the needs of patients and clinicians, infusing the principles of hospitality into care experiences. As part of

SONIFI Solutions, Inc. , the company supports more than 300 million end user experiences annually. Learn more at

sonifihealth .

About NESA

NESA enables innovative virtual care workflow solutions, empowering healthcare providers to deliver high-quality care more safely and efficiently. NESA's AI-powered virtual care platform is uniquely embedded directly in the EHR, integrating single sign-on, virtual care, and documentation all within the EHR environment. By enabling healthcare professionals to make more informed, real-time, data-driven decisions, NESA greatly improves the delivery and timeliness of care. Learn more at nesasolutions .

Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

SOURCE SONIFI Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED