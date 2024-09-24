Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Market Research 2024-2029 Featuring Leading Players - Danaher, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Lonza, And Sartorius

In 2023, the global market for automated and closed cell therapy was valued at $1.5 billion. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% to reach $5.3 billion at the end of 2029.

The report highlights the current and future market potential of automated and closed cell therapy systems and a detailed analysis of the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report also covers market projections for 2029, a competitive environment, patent, and product analysis. The report provides market estimates and forecasts for automated and closed cell therapy based on automation, cell type, application, and region. The market is segmented into CAR-T cells, stem cells, and other cell types based on cell type.

The increasing demand for regenerative medicine and the growing need for decentralized manufacturing of CAR-T therapies drive the market's growth. The high cost, integration challenges and regulatory uncertainties challenge the market's growth.

This report sections the global market by automation type, cell type, application, and region. By automation type, the market is categorized into semi-automated and fully automated. The semi-automated and closed cell therapy segment, which held the largest share in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period. The semi-automated and closed cell therapy segment is further categorized into apheresis, expansion, fill-finish, separation, and others based on workflow.

Report Highlights



In terms of application, the clinical segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period. This segment accounted for 82.8% of the market in 2023, reaching a value of $4.1 billion through 2029.

The CAR-T cell therapy segment accounted for 39.5% of the market by cell type in 2023. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period, reaching a value of $2.1 billion at the end of 2029.

North America held the largest market share of 41.8% by region in 2023. Increasing R&D activities and the growing number of regional service providers are responsible for the high share. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2021 and 2022 as the historic years, 2023 as the base year, and forecast through 2029.

Report Includes



An overview of the current and future global markets for automated and closed cell therapy

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024 and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts, with market share analysis based on the automation type, cell type, application, and region

Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies

Overview of the sustainability and ESG trends, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG rankings and consumer attitudes

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity, and venture funding. Profiles of the leading companies, including Danaher Corp., Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Lonza, and Sartorius AG

Company Profiles



Adva Biotechnology

Biospherix Ltd.

Cellares

Danaher Corp.

Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa

Lonza

Miltenyi Biotec

Sartorius Ag

Terumo Corp. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

