(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Fytted app leverages patented AI to visualize how apparel from over 600 partnered retailers will look and fit on individual shoppers, increasing customer satisfaction with purchases and significantly reducing the need for returns.

Fytted launches its AI-powered virtual fitting room, a game changer in the online clothing shopping experience, bringing the in-store fitting room experience to online clothing shoppers. Fytted's virtual fitting room provides try-on access to over 1,000,000 clothing items, from 600+ top brands like Free People, Lululemon, and J. Crew, transforming the online clothes e-commerce

landscape.

Fytted's innovative app allows users to see exactly how clothes will look and fit on their bodies. Users can even see how clothes will lay, bunch, and fit overall, providing a true-to-life visual shopping experience.

Fytted launches its AI-powered virtual fitting room, bringing the in-store fitting room experience to online shoppers.

"We've made it simple for users to browse clothing, try them on, check out the look and find their perfect fit in one convenient place, merging the benefits of both online and in-person try-on shopping into one easy-to-use app," says CEO Greg Auerbach.

Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, Fytted offers precise body measurements, real-time brand sizing across entire inventories, and personalized styling recommendations. CCO Olivia Dicopoulos explains, "We offer more than just precise sizing: our personal shopper experience helps users find items that fit their color season, body shape, personal style and more. All of these features are helping users curate a customized wardrobe that fits their unique aesthetic."

Fytted has already reduced returns by over 40%, addressing a major industry challenge that cost retailers $38 billion in 2023. By showing clothing shoppers how online purchases will look and fit, Fytted's partners process fewer returns, reducing costs and increasing customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.

About Fytted

Fytted is the AI-powered platform that revolutionizes the way users shop online for clothes and minimizes returns with precise body measuring technology, seamless alignment with thousands of retail brand size charts, and personalized styling recommendations. To learn more, visit .

