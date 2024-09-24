President Ilham Aliyev Signs Order Establishing Three Professional Holidays

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to establish professional holidays for the employees of the Security Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the official release of the President's office.

According to the presidential order, August 23 of each year will be marked as a professional holiday of the employees of the Security Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and September 26 of each year as a professional holiday of employees of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan, while March 16 will be celebrated as the professional holiday of the employees of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects of Azerbaijan.