President Ilham Aliyev Signs Order Establishing Three Professional Holidays
Date
9/24/2024 9:18:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to
establish professional holidays for the employees of the Security
Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State
Service for Special Communication and Information Security of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, and the State Agency for the Protection of
Strategic Objects of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the
official release of the President's office.
According to the presidential order, August 23 of each year will
be marked as a professional holiday of the employees of the
Security Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
September 26 of each year as a professional holiday of employees of
the State Service for Special Communication and Information
Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan, while March 16 will be
celebrated as the professional holiday of the employees of the
State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects of
Azerbaijan.
MENAFN24092024000195011045ID1108709201
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.