(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership to improve caregiver retention and education access for community-based, independent hospitals and systems across Washington, Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Montana.

OpusViTM (formerly Dignity Health Global Education), a leading workforce development solutions provider backed by CommonSpirit Health, Providence Health and Premier Inc. that exclusively enables systems and organizations to upskill and retain top talent, today announces a partnership with the Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Care (Care Network). In response to the ongoing healthcare staffing crisis exacerbated by burnout and workforce attrition, this collaboration aims to address these challenges by providing critical training and support to healthcare professionals, helping to strengthen the workforce and ensure sustainable care delivery.

The Care Network has selected OpusVi as its workforce development solutions provider to support its network of community-based and independent hospital organizations across the Northwest United States. This partnership will leverage OpusVi's custom online and hybrid programs and workforce development solutions to support the upskilling, well-being and retention of talent in Washington, Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Montana. Care Network employees will have access to OpusVi's wide range of certificate programs and individual hospitals and health systems can work with OpusVi to leverage solutions such as

Nurse Residency or Preceptor Training programs, Medical Assisting Training and Certified Nursing Assistant Training programs.

"A lot of independent hospitals have traditionally only had access to one-size-fits-all education and training, which doesn't adequately address the specific needs of the diverse populations that they serve. At OpusVi, we develop evidence-based curricula tailored to address the specific needs of diverse populations that our partners serve every day. This partnership allows our team to continue our mission of supporting and transforming the healthcare workforce and ultimately impacting patient outcomes," says Andrew Malley, CEO of OpusVi. "We're honored to partner with the Care Network in this important initiative to bring much-needed support to underserved communities across the Northwest."

The Care Network was created to offer a way for independent hospitals and health systems to remain independent and marketplace-competitive in their communities while delivering on the promise of clinical excellence for their patients. Most importantly, the Care Network allows patients in underserved communities to access the care they need close to home and at no additional cost to them.

Access to targeted training and education programs improves patient care quality, helps hospitals retain skilled professionals and enhances overall health outcomes. According to research from the Council on Graduate Medical Education , healthcare workers with extended training with underserved populations are up to five times more likely to continue working in these communities, compared to those with minimal exposure. These efforts help ensure communities have access to well-trained healthcare professionals, which is crucial for maintaining the quality of care and addressing health disparities between rural and urban populations.

Supporting Underserved Populations

The Care Network chose OpusVi as its workforce development partner because of its proven expertise in developing tailored education pathways that directly address the needs of underserved areas. OpusVi's commitment to enhancing retention, access and quality of care aligns seamlessly with the Care Network's mission to improve health care delivery in these communities.

OpusVi's workforce solutions allow organizations to more efficiently fill vacancies, boost engagement and relieve administrative burdens. This partnership will provide health care professionals within the Care Network with the skills and knowledge necessary to deliver exceptional care, ensuring sustainable, long-term impact and better health outcomes for the populations they serve.

A Partnership Tailored To Address These Needs

OpusVi's workforce development solutions were specifically designed for health care, nursing and senior living organizations and include a wide range of solutions such as nurse residencies, preceptor training, medical assistant training, health care and nurse leadership programs along with numerous degree and certification programs.

This collaboration aims to enhance patient care and improve outcomes by integrating OpusVi's innovative technologies, clinical expertise and evidence-based training with the

Care Network's extensive clinical, business, educational, operational and research resources.

"Targeted and critically needed solutions like OpusVi's workforce development programs help ensure the success of Care Network members and advance our overall mission to improve access to high-quality care to patients across the region," says Tom Kruse, SVP and Chief Strategy Officer of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "The launch of the Care Network is one of many steps we are taking to expand innovation and clinical excellence in the region and we are incredibly excited for the opportunity ahead as we grow this network of exceptional organizations."

Interested organizations within the Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Care Network can visit opusvi/vmfh-and-opusvi or contact [email protected] to learn more.

About OpusVi

Great Solutions, Great Healthcare

OpusVi (Latin for Workforce) partners with healthcare organizations to build transformative workforce solutions. We have developed a workforce development platform that enables healthcare systems and organizations to upskill and retain top talent. Dedicated to providing the best client experience, we have designed custom online and hybrid programs and workforce development solutions that improve and positively impact talent retention as much as patient health and quality of care. We remain leaders in the healthcare education space by creating scalable, cutting-edge solutions through innovative technologies, clinical expertise and evidence-based training alongside the industry's top subject matter experts and academic institutions. To learn more about OpusVi please visit .

About the VMFH Care Network

The Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH) Care Network provides clinical, business, educational, operational, and research expertise to independent hospitals and health systems across Washington, Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. The membership program was created to help hospitals, health systems, and larger provider organizations remain independent and marketplace competitive while also enhancing patient care in their local communities. Care Network affiliates and members are not owned or operated by VMFH but can leverage its wide range of resources. VMFH is an integrated health system serving the Puget Sound region, including 10 hospitals and 300 care sites. VMFH is part of CommonSpirit, one of the nation's largest health systems, dedicated to advancing health for all people. Learn more at .



