(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluco-Pro Protein, a pioneering dietary supplement company founded by Nick Theurer and Dr. Matthew Cassels, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a prestigious 2024 Global Recognition Award for its groundbreaking contributions to the and wellness industry.

Gluco-Pro Protein Bottles

Type 1 Diabetic and Co-Founder Nick Theurer

Gluco-Pro Protein has revolutionized the supplement market by introducing the first protein supplement designed to help support blood sugar regulation after exercise. This innovative product fills a critical need for individuals with diabetes or those seeking to optimize their overall health. Backed by rigorous scientific research, Gluco-Pro Protein is setting new standards for nutritional supplements and empowering individuals to achieve their health goals, especially those seeking help managing their blood sugar.

A Scientific Approach to Product Development

"Gluco-Pro Protein's development was rooted in a deep commitment to scientific excellence. Theurer and Cassels collaborated with leading nutritionists, medical professionals, and diabetics to create a formula that not only builds muscle but also designed to helps stabilize blood sugar levels. This partnership ensured the product's efficacy and reinforced its ability to address the unique needs of its target market.

"The carefully selected blend of ingredients, including Magnesium, chromium, cinnamon, and 8 other key features along with zero sugar, 2 Net Carbs, and amazing taste distinguishes Gluco-Pro Protein from other supplements on the market. This unique formula supports muscle recovery while designed to aid blood sugar management, making it an essential addition to the health and fitness routines of individuals with diabetes or those seeking to improve their overall well-being.

"Gluco-Pro Protein has successfully tapped into a growing market of individuals with specific nutritional needs. Its focus on balancing blood sugar has resonated with consumers seeking more than a standard protein supplement. This strategic positioning has attracted attention and cemented the company as a leader in its niche, driving its continued success.

"With the increasing demand for specialized nutritional products, Gluco-Pro Protein is poised for even greater growth. The company's success is expected to inspire other companies to address specific health concerns, leading to a more innovative and diverse supplement market.

"As Gluco-Pro Protein continues to evolve, its influence on the health and wellness industry is expected to grow, inspiring future advancements in specialized nutritional products." – Jenny from Global Recognition Awards

