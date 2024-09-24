Thrive Frozen Nutrition Introduces New IDDSI 4 Gelato Formula

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEARCY, Ark.

, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Frozen Nutrition, Inc. announces the launch of its innovative IDDSI 4 Gelato formula, enhancing its fortified food offerings with a thicker consistency designed for individuals requiring modified texture diets.

Jeff Holtz, Founder and CEO of Thrive Frozen Nutrition, expressed his enthusiasm: "For over a decade, our commitment has been to offer delicious and nutritionally rich foods for those with specific dietary needs. Our new IDDSI 4 Gelato formula underscores our ongoing support for the healthcare community, providing safe, appealing, and texture-appropriate dietary options that ensure complete consumption and satisfaction."

This new formula adheres to the International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation Initiative (IDDSI) guidelines, ensuring precise thickness for those with swallowing difficulties. After two years of development, the IDDSI 4 Gelato is available in all beloved flavors-Vanilla, Chocolate, Butter Pecan, and Orange Crème-ensuring that nutrition does not compromise taste.

Holtz added, "We're proud to introduce a product that enhances patient outcomes through improved nutrition and enjoyment. While serving millions of patients and residents and receiving feedback from many healthcare professionals, we have seen a growing demand for tastier and texturally appealing options.

With Thrive Gelato, nutrition wasted is not just unfortunate-it's unacceptable."

Thrive Gelato IDDSI 4, now available to healthcare facilities nationwide, aims to enhance dietary programs with enjoyable, effective nutritional solutions.

About Thrive Frozen Nutrition

Thrive Frozen Nutrition, Inc. leads in specialized nutritional solutions that support health and happiness. Committed to quality and taste, Thrive Frozen Nutrition aims to improve patient outcomes with innovative food products tailored for diverse dietary needs.

For further information, contact:

Bruce Riggins, Vice President of Sales

Thrive Frozen Nutrition, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (336) 970-0316

Visit us at:

SOURCE Thrive Frozen Nutrition, Inc

