Real Essentials And Not These Ovaries Host Epic NYC Yoga Event To Raise Funds For Ovarian Cancer Awareness

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of September's Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, Real Essentials -the trusted brand for affordable, high-quality basics-has partnered with Not These Ovaries , a non-profit committed to advancing ovarian cancer research and funding life-saving trials. Together, they hosted an exclusive yoga event to raise awareness and funds in support of those affected by ovarian cancer.

The event took place this past Friday, September 20th, at Pier 46 in New York City. Attendees joined in their Real Essentials gifted apparel and enjoyed a yoga class instructed by well-known yogi Shayla Quinn . The morning began with opening remarks from Real Essentials and Not These Ovaries, followed by a yoga session focussing on mindfulness, strength, and community.

Breakfast was served after the event, along with hydration refreshments from Bodyarmor , where attendees engaged in discussions to learn and share further how to advance women's health initiatives in the United States.

"It was an honor to partner with Not These Ovaries for this meaningful event during Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month," said Isaac Wolfe , CEO of Real Essentials. "This partnership reflects our commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of those affected by ovarian cancer."

"We are deeply grateful for Real Essentials' partnership in our mission to combat ovarian cancer," said Emily Campbell, Executive Director of Not These Ovaries. "Their support will directly impact women's lives by funding crucial research and trials. It's an honor to work alongside a brand that shares our commitment to making a difference."

Real Essentials is excited to announce that they will donate $1 to Not These Ovaries for every package of their most popular yoga pants sold through October 20th! These include the Joggers , Fitted Athletic , Bermuda Shorts , and the Capri

style yoga pants. These donations are crucial in helping to fund critical cancer research.

About Real Essentials

CEO Isaac Wolfe noticed the need for more affordable quality basics in the online apparel industry and created Real Essentials to fill the void. Whether you are working out, lounging around the house, or running daily errands, Real Essentials has a diverse selection of styles, colors, fabrics, and sizes to meet every family's needs. These clothing items include men's, women's, and children's long sleeves, short sleeves, athletic shorts, polos, tank tops, fleece pullovers, long sleeve zip-ups, jogger sweatpants, compression shorts, and more. Real Essentials bundles its products to provide the best value to its customers without sacrificing comfort.

About Not These Ovaries

Not These Ovaries is dedicated to quickly funding research and trials to eradicate ovarian cancer, with a focus on understudied and underfunded subtypes that primarily affect younger women.

Not These Ovaries' transparent approach ensures 100% of donations directly fund immediate research and trials. By providing transparent education and actionable information, Not These Ovaries empowers patients and families while driving forward the fight against ovarian cancer. For more information and to donate, visit .

