GEMEVA by KPM Debuts Exclusive Collections at the 54th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show

(MENAFN- EmailWire) Dubai, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- GEMEVA by KPM is set to make its debut at the 54th Edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, taking place from 25 to 29 September 2024 at Expo Centre Sharjah. Located in Hall 1, Booth 82, GEMEVA by KPM will present a refined miniature experience of its luxury retail concept store, offering visitors a glimpse into its exclusive collections of gold, silver, and diamond jewellery. This marks GEMEVA by KPM’s first participation in the Middle East Show.



GEMEVA by KPM, with a store in Jumeirah, Dubai, and Bahrain, brings together leading brands like BTC, GD&More, and ODYSSEY. At the expo, BTC will showcase its Disney & Marvel collections, offering silver and gold products in weights from 1 GM to 1000 GM, with gifts for all tastes and budgets. Visitors can also enter daily competitions to win gold ingots, with Disney & Marvel-themed giveaways available upon purchase. As part of KPM Group, GEMEVA is dedicated to delivering exceptional jewellery and investment solutions throughout the GCC region.



GD&More will offer up to 60% off on diamond jewellery during the event, known for its loose diamonds and bespoke jewellery services for retail and wholesale clients. ODYSSEY will showcase a vibrant mix of repurposed furniture, antiques, and original artwork by regional artists, blending fine art with craftsmanship.



GEMEVA by KPM’s participation in the show signals its expansion plans across the GCC, following its long-standing success in Egypt. All GEMEVA products are 100% made in the UAE, blending investment solutions with lifestyle-driven luxury.



For more information, visit Hall 1, Booth 82, at the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show from 25-29 September 2024.







About KPM Group:

KPM Group (Kemet Precious Metals) is a leading regional gold and diamond manufacturer, wholesaler, and art collector. Led by the Nassar family, pioneers in goldsmithing since 1935, KPM has a 90-year legacy of innovation. With state-of-the-art refineries and operations across Egypt, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman, KPM maintains a reputation for high-quality products and world-class standards.

KPM Group includes:

● GEMEVA: A luxury retail concept store offering curated gold, silver, and diamond collections, with brands like BTC, GD&M, and ODYSSEY.

● BTC: Offering gold and silver bullion, including Disney & Marvel collections, with products ranging from 1 GM to 1000 GM.

● GD&M: A regional leader in loose diamonds and bespoke jewellery.

● ODYSSEY: A unique art store featuring repurposed furniture, antiques, and original artwork.







