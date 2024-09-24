UNITY Biotechnology To Host In-Person Ophthalmology Day In New York On Tuesday, October 15, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that it will host an in-person and virtual event for investors and analysts on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY. The event will feature presentations from prominent ophthalmology key opinion leaders (KOLs) and company management.



UNITY Biotechnology Ophthalmology Day Agenda

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Time: 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Park Terrace Hotel, New York, NY (with simultaneous webcast)

Registration and Webcast Link:



Welcome and Introductions: Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, UNITY Biotechnology

Senolytic Therapeutic Hypothesis: Mike Sapieha, Ph.D., Chief Scientist, UNITY Biotechnology

UBX1325 Clinical Development Plan – BEHOLD and ASPIRE studies in DME: Robert Bhisitkul, M.D., Ph.D., UCSF School of Medicine

Retina Expert Roundtable:



Arshad Khanani, M.D., MA, FASRS, Sierra Eye Associates, University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine



Dante Pieramici, M.D., California Retina Consultants

Alicia Tozier, Chief Strategy Officer, UNITY Biotechnology Live Q&A

The event will focus on UNITY's ongoing Phase 2b ASPIRE study evaluating foselutoclax (UBX1325) head-to-head against aflibercept in diabetic macular edema (DME). Twenty-four-week safety and efficacy data are expected in the first quarter of 2025, and 36-week data are expected in the second quarter of 2025. Retina experts will address the evolving therapeutic landscape and the potential of UBX1325 to address unmet needs in DME.

For virtual attendees, the live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible through the“Investors & Media” section of the company's website, , under“Events & Presentations.” Archived replays will be available for 90 days.

Featured Retina Experts

Robert Bhisitkul, M.D., Ph.D.

Robert Bhisitkul, M.D., Ph.D., is an ophthalmologist and retina specialist at UCSF Health who provides medical and laser treatments for macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and other retinal diseases. He also performs macular hole and macular pucker surgeries (conditions that cause blurred or distorted vision), retinal detachment and complications of diabetic eye disease. Dr. Bhisitkul recruits patients to participate in UCSF clinical trials of novel therapies for macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and also for studies on long-term outcomes for treatments such as surgically implantable devices that deliver medication. He has published more than 60 papers in clinical and scientific journals.

Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., MA, FASRS

Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., MA, FASRS, is a Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research, and Director of Fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates and Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.

Dr. Khanani founded the clinical research department at Sierra Eye Associates, which is now one of the leading clinical research centers in the country. He has served as a principal investigator for over 100 clinical trials and has been a top enroller in the country for multiple Phase 1-3 trials. In addition, Dr. Khanani was the first to perform surgical procedures in multiple surgical clinical trials dealing with sustained delivery and gene therapy. He has published over 75 scientific publications and is a frequent guest speaker at national and international meetings.

Dante Pieramici, M.D.

Dante Pieramici, M.D. is currently a managing partner of the California Retina Consultants and a member of the Medical Leadership Board of the Retina Consultants of America.

As the Medical Director of Clinical Research at California Retina Consultants, Dr. Pieramici has served as the principal or sub investigator, reading center investigator or advisor for over 100 clinical trials. His research has focused primarily on new surgical and pharmacologic treatments for age-related macular degeneration and diabetic related eye diseases. He has served as a consultant for numerous biotech companies, helping to design, monitor and evaluate clinical trial results for retinal diseases. He has authored over 150 peer-reviewed research papers and book chapters on retinal diseases and has served as editor for the text, Ocular Trauma: Principles and Practice.

Dr. Pieramici currently serves as President of the California Retina Research Foundation and serves as a long-time board member at S.E.E International.

About UBX1325

UBX1325 is an investigational compound being studied in retinal diseases, including DME, and is not approved for any use in any country. UBX1325 is a potent small molecule inhibitor of BCL-xL, a member of the BCL-2 family of apoptosis regulating proteins. UBX1325 is designed to inhibit the function of proteins that senescent cells rely on for survival. The Phase 2 BEHOLD study in patients with DME demonstrated that a single injection of UBX1325 resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in mean BCVA through 48 weeks compared to sham treatment. In preclinical studies, UNITY has demonstrated that targeting BCL-xL with UBX1325 preferentially eliminated senescent cells from diseased tissue while sparing cells in healthy tissue. UNITY's goal with UBX1325 is to transformationally improve real-world outcomes for patients with retinal disease.

About UNITY

UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY's current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Inizio Evoke Comms

Katherine Smith

...

Investor Contact

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Joyce Allaire

...

Source: Unity Biotechnology, Inc.