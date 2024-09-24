ITAVTFOC Gears Up For The Hunger Village Awards 2024: A Night To Honor Community Champions Fighting Hunger

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ITAVTFOC is hosting the Hunger Village Awards 2024 November to recognize and celebrate local organizations dedicated to addressing hunger and food insecurity.

ESSINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It Takes A Village To Feed One Child (ITAVTFOC) is excited to invite the community to the Hunger Village Awards 2024, an evening celebrating local organizations making a difference in the fight against hunger. The event will occur on Friday, November 22, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at 99 Wanamaker Ave, Essington, PA 19029.

The Hunger Village Awards 2024 promises to be a memorable evening filled with opportunities for networking, a sumptuous dinner, and an inspiring lineup of entertainment. Attendees will hear from ITAVTFOC's Executive Director and participate in a panel discussion on the pressing issue of food insecurity. The night's spotlight will be on the awards presentations, recognizing the outstanding contributions of organizations that have gone above and beyond to help combat hunger in local communities.

Event Highlights:

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Location: Lazaretto Ballroom - 99 Wanamaker Ave, Essington, PA 19029

Dress Code: Semi-formal or formal

Tickets: Get Tickets Here!

The evening will feature a dinner buffet, a live DJ, and a performance by a guest artist. this event provides a perfect platform to support ITAVTFOC's mission while enjoying a night of recognition and celebration. Complimentary parking will be provided for all attendees.

Sponsorship Opportunities:

ITAVTFOC offers a range of sponsorship packages designed to maximize exposure and provide a unique opportunity for organizations to show their support. Sponsors will benefit from logo placement on promotional materials, reserved seating, and public recognition during the event. Pre-event publicity across ITAVTFOC's e-marketing, website, and social media channels will further enhance sponsor visibility. For more information on available sponsorship levels, please visit itavtfoc.

About ITAVTFOC (It Takes A Village To Feed One Child)

Led by founder Mark Wainwright, ITAVTFOC has grown to become one of the largest state-sponsoring organizations for the Child and Adult Care Food Program with the United States Department of Agriculture, providing over 125,000 meals and snacks per month to multiple childcare centers throughout multiple low-income disadvantaged communities in PA. Our programs provide healthy and nutritious meals and snacks made fresh daily by Sous Chefs and other valuable resources, services, and community food programs. In 2017, the 501 C-3 non-profit started in a primary residence and now employs 7 staff members in a large office suite in King of Prussia, PA, with an annual multi-million dollar budget, U.S. based. Visit for more information.

