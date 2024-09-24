Mining Grid Gathers Industry Experts for Its Inaugural Crypto and Blockchain Event

(MENAFN- S Factor) UAE - September 24, 2024: Mining Grid, a leading provider of blockchain and BITCOIN Mining solutions, is set to host its inaugural event focused on the booming crypto and blockchain ecosystem in the Middle East.



Taking place on September 28, 2024, in Dubai, and sponsored by ICONX the event will feature expert talks and panel discussions. These sessions will explore the latest insights /trends in digital currencies, decentralised finance (DeFi), adoption, regulatory shifts, and the Middle East’s expanding role in the global crypto/blockchain landscape.



Thanks to progressive policies and rapid development, the Middle East has become a crucial player in the crypto world. Recent studies indicate a significant rise in crypto adoption, with a projected market growth of 15% over the next five years globally. Major markets such as the UAE and KSA, are positioning themselves as global leaders in blockchain technology, driven by favourable regulations and strategic investments.



Additionally, the UAE has seen a significant increase in its share of global Bitcoin mining, now accounting for 4% of the market, up from 3.7% in the previous year. The global Bitcoin mining market is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2028. This growth is driven by increasing institutional investments, advancements in mining technology, and favourable regulatory environments in key regions.



Mining Grid, spearheaded by H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Hasher Al Maktoum, Solaiman Al-Rifai, and Rami Alsridi, has seen remarkable success since last year’s Mining Race, which attracted subscribers from around the world. The upcoming event marks a pivotal moment in the company’s growth, solidifying its position as a leading platform for blockchain innovation and BITCOIN Mining.



“Mining Race official launch in the Middle East reflects the region’s increasing prominence in the global blockchain and cryptocurrency sector,” said Solaiman Al-Rifai, Founder and Board Member, Mining Grid. “Following the success of last year’s Mining Race, we are excited to deepen our community-building efforts by fostering meaningful connections between innovators, investors, and regulators. This event is a critical step towards creating a more inclusive and thriving crypto ecosystem.”



Ali Abuzinjal, Founder and CEO, ICONX said, “We are proud to support and sponsor Mining Grid’s inaugural crypto and blockchain event and be part of their journey. We believe in fostering strong networks and building vibrant communities, and this event is an exciting opportunity to bring together innovators, investors, and thought leaders to shape the future of blockchain in the region.”



Rami Alsridi, Founder and CEO of Mining Grid said, “Our mission is to revolutionise the bitcoin mining industry through secure innovative solutions and community-driven platforms.”

The event is designed to drive engagement and knowledge-sharing among institutional investors, tech innovators, crypto start-ups, and individual traders, contributing to the continued growth of the region's dynamic blockchain community.





