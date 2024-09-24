Union Coop And Unilever's Back-To-School Raffle Rewards Shoppers With A Tesla And Exciting Prizes

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE:

Union Coop has announced the winners of the 'Back-to-School' raffle organized in collaboration with Unilever from August 10 to September 10, 2024, coinciding with the 'back to school' season and the start of the new academic year. The draw included prizes won by a number of shoppers from various nationalities.

The winners were announced during a special event held at Al Warqa City Mall, attended by several Union Coop staff, as well as representatives from the Dubai Department of and Tourism. The grand prize, a Tesla car, was awarded to shopper 'S.A.' of Arab nationality, alongside 17 other shoppers who won additional prizes, including iPads and shopping vouchers worth AED 1,000.

Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Chief Community Relations Officer at Union Coop, expressed his pleasure in announcing the winners of the 'Back-to-School' campaign organized with Unilever. He emphasized the cooperative's commitment to providing a unique shopping experience for its valued customers, continuously rewarding its large customer base with promotional campaigns and valuable prizes in appreciation of their loyalty to the cooperative and shopping at its branches across Dubai.

He confirmed that the prize draw was conducted in the presence of representatives from the Dubai Economy and Tourism Department, ensuring that all conditions for the draw were met. He noted that the cooperative consistently seeks innovative and new ways to cater to the tastes of all shoppers and bring joy to the community at large. He congratulated all the winners and wished better luck to shoppers in upcoming campaigns launched by the cooperative.