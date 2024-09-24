Only Few Days Remain Until Largest International Book Fair In Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Only a few days remain until the largest international book fair
in the region, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan Culture Ministry will host the 10th Baku
International Book Fair on October 2-8,
The anniversary fair will take place at the Baku expo Center and
is dedicated to the 530th anniversary of the birth of the brilliant
Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli (1494–1556).
So far, 47 organizations from 19 foreign countries representing
four continents have registered to participate in the exhibition,
as well as over 100 domestic publishing and printing houses and
book enterprises.
In addition to Azerbaijan, the exhibition will feature renowned
writers and poets, scholars, and young authors from Turkey,
Ireland, Germany, Venezuela, and other countries.
A rich program has been prepared for the upcoming event.
Baku International Book Fair 2024 will include workshops for
children and adults, book presentations on inclusivity and other
relevant topics, autograph sessions, conferences, symposiums,
contests, reading and music hours, as well as opportunities for
cooperation among entities in the book industry.
In total, more than 270 events of various formats are planned
within the framework of the exhibition.
The 16th meeting of the Asian Committee on "Narrative Art," of
which Azerbaijan is a member, will also take place as part of the
event.
Special buses will be organized to transport visitors to the
Baku Expo Center from the metro stations "The Academy of
Sciences" , "28 May," and "Koroglu."
The book fair will be open for visits every day from 10:00 until
20:00. Entry is free.
