Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum On Information Security Issues Held In Tashkent

The Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan media Forum on the theme "In Search of
Truth in the Digital Age: Combating Disinformation" is being held
in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, Azernews
reports.
Media representatives, experts, and government officials from
both countries have gathered to discuss current issues in the field
of information security and the impact of artificial intelligence
on media activities.
In the opening ceremony, Azerbaijan was represented by Ahmad
Ismayilov, the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency,
and Kamran Hasanov, Head of the Mass Media Department of the
Presidential Administration's Non-Governmental Organizations and
Communications Division.
Ahmad Ismayilov noted that active work is being done to
strengthen cooperation between the media sectors of Azerbaijan and
Uzbekistan. He highlighted that the political will of the
presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat
Mirziyoyev, plays a major role in this effort:
"Allied relations also significantly contribute to the
development of mutual cooperation in the media field and the
implementation of fundamental projects. The signing of a Memorandum
of Understanding between the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan
and the Agency of Information and Mass Communications of Uzbekistan
during the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Tashkent on June
20, 2022, has provided a strong stimulus for our activities."
Kamran Hasanov emphasized the importance of building a more
responsible and informed journalistic community in today's world,
where unreliable information is abundant.
He pointed out that the number of unreliable information sources
has increased tenfold in recent years, and it is no surprise that
many now consider disinformation one of the main global
threats:
"The number of unreliable information is increasing so rapidly
that traditional verification methods can no longer keep up with
this flow. The development of artificial intelligence technologies
complicates the situation further. In the past, professional skills
were needed to create a so-called 'newspaper rumor,' but now a
simple application is enough to generate fake content. According to
some predictions, in the near future, the majority of online
content may be created by artificial intelligence. Unfortunately,
much of this content could consist of distorted facts-in simple
terms, disinformation and fake news."
According to Asadjan Khojayev, Director of the Agency of
Information and Mass Communications under the Presidential
Administration of Uzbekistan, there has been positive momentum in
the cooperation between the media structures of Azerbaijan and
Uzbekistan for several years now:
"Representatives of Uzbek media have participated in both Global
Media Forums in Shusha. Additionally, we are actively cooperating
within the media platforms of the Organization of Turkic States
(OTS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)."
Khojayev also stressed the importance of developing principles
and tools for increasing media literacy among the populations of
both countries: "In the context of a crisis of trust and numerous
conflicts, the development of artificial intelligence and deepfake
technologies contributes to the spread of disinformation and fake
news. In this regard, it is proposed to hold regular expert
meetings to prepare factual information and combat disinformation.
Additionally, meetings with major IT companies are important to
regulate the spread of disinformation on social networks and
messaging platforms."
