Sabah FC Achieves Its Jubilee Goal, Marking Significant Milestone In Club History

9/24/2024 7:16:56 AM

Sabah FC has achieved its jubilee goal, marking significant milestone in club history, Azernews reports.

This milestone occurred during the 7th round of the Misli Premier League. Sabah FC achieved a 4-2 victory against Sabail FC.

The last goal of the match was significant for the guests, as it marked a milestone. Pavol Safranko scored the goal from a penalty. Sabah FC scored its 250th goal in its 183rd match.

The capital club's first goal was scored by Marko Devic on August 12, 2018, in an away match against Keshla FC, where he converted a penalty to secure a 1-0 victory.

Note that Sabah FC plays in the Azerbaijan Premier League, the top tier of Azerbaijani football.

The football club was established in 2017, joining the Azerbaijan First Division for the 2017–18 season, in which they finished fifth.

A year later, Sabah FC was granted a license to participate in Azerbaijan Premier League 2018.

Sabah's first game in the Azerbaijan Premier League was against Keshla FC, a game they won 1-0 thanks to a Marko Devic goal. Sabah went on to finish their first Premier League season in 7th position.

In 2024, Sabah FC announced that Murad Musayev had left his role as Head Coach after his resignation had been accepted.

In March, Sabah FC also announced the appointment of Krunoslav Rendulic as their new Head Coach, on an 18-month contract.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

AzerNews

