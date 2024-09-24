Sabah FC Achieves Its Jubilee Goal, Marking Significant Milestone In Club History
9/24/2024 7:16:56 AM
Sabah FC has achieved its jubilee goal, marking significant
milestone in club history, Azernews reports.
This milestone occurred during the 7th round of the Misli
Premier League. Sabah FC achieved a 4-2 victory against Sabail
FC.
The last goal of the match was significant for the guests, as it
marked a milestone. Pavol Safranko scored the goal from a penalty.
Sabah FC scored its 250th goal in its 183rd match.
The capital club's first goal was scored by Marko Devic on
August 12, 2018, in an away match against Keshla FC, where he
converted a penalty to secure a 1-0 victory.
Note that Sabah FC plays in the Azerbaijan Premier League, the
top tier of Azerbaijani football.
The football club was established in 2017, joining the
Azerbaijan First Division for the 2017–18 season, in which they
finished fifth.
A year later, Sabah FC was granted a license to participate in
Azerbaijan Premier League 2018.
Sabah's first game in the Azerbaijan Premier League was against
Keshla FC, a game they won 1-0 thanks to a Marko Devic goal. Sabah
went on to finish their first Premier League season in 7th
position.
In 2024, Sabah FC announced that Murad Musayev had left his role
as Head Coach after his resignation had been accepted.
In March, Sabah FC also announced the appointment of Krunoslav
Rendulic as their new Head Coach, on an 18-month contract.
