Bio-Based Surfactants Market Is Projected To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 27.7 Billion At A CAGR Of 6.2% By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bio-based surfactants poised for significant share gain.

Rockville, MD , Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Bio-based Surfactants Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 15.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).



The bio-based surfactants market is expected to grow over the coming years as a result of increasing applications of this category in various end-use sectors such as laundry products, personal care and cosmetic products, and industrial cleaning solutions. Due to the increase in consumer safety and environmental concerns, bio-based surfactants are gaining demand. Raw materials include sugarcane and corn seed oil.

These strict government regulations over chemical-based products and environmental pollution laws have driven the surfactant industry to develop surfactant-based products with a bio-surfactant nature-that is, less toxic, biodegradable, and environmentally friendly. This fact will even more significantly support bio-based surfactant sales in upcoming years.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:







Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The global bio-based surfactants market is projected to grow at 2% CAGR and reach US$ 27.7 billion by 2034

The market created an opportunity of US$ 12.5 billion between 2024 to 2024

North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 6% in 2024

Nonionic under product type is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 5.3 billion between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 7.9 billion collectively

"With environmental concerns and regulations posing a threat, the bio-based surfactant market is in motion. Investments in R&D by key players to enhance the performance of products and innovation by start-ups with new technologies set the base for its growth in the forecast period. As the market continues to expand, we will see tremendous growth and rising adoption across industries," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Bio-based surfactants Market:

BASF; Arkema; Cardolite; Clariant; Croda; Dow; Galaxy Surfactant; Henkel; Ter Chemicals; Pilot Chemical Company; Evonik; Glycosurf; Hunts Man Corporation; Kao Corporation; Solvay; Other Prominent Players.

Market Development:

Key players in the bio-based surfactants market are BASF, Arkema, Cardolite, Clariant, Cagill, Croda, DOW, Fenchem, and Galaxy Surfactant. These companies are dedicated to R&D investments to address industry-specific challenges and deliver tailored solutions that enhance competitiveness and customer satisfaction.

Recent innovations include Evonik and key customers in Slovakia have opened a new, more sustainable biosurfactant plant. The triple-digit million-euro facility is the first in the world to produce industrial amounts of rhamnolipid biosurfactants in May 2024.

In March 2022, BASF introduces Plantapon® Soy, a bio-based surfactant derived from soy protein for mild rinse-off applications. It is an anionic surfactant with numerous sustainability benefits.

In Feb 2022, Solvay has introduced Mirasoft® SL L60 and Mirasoft® SL A60, new bio surfactants for carbon-neutral and circular beauty care products.

Bio-based surfactants Industry News:



In May 2024, Evonik and key customers in Slovakia have opened a new, more sustainable bio-surfactant plant. The triple-digit million-euro facility is the first in the world to produce industrial amounts of rhamnolipid bio-surfactants. These exceptionally high-quality, sustainable bio-surfactants are already transforming the cleaning, beauty, and personal care industries and have enormous, yet unexplored, potential in a number of other areas. In March 2022, BASF introduces Plantapon® Soy, a bio-based surfactant derived from soy protein for mild rinse-off applications. It is an anionic surfactant with numerous sustainability benefits. This product is made from non-GMO European soybeans and coconut oil, thereby making it appropriate for the making of vegan formulations and standards of natural cosmetics.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

More Valuable Insights on Offer:



in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bio-based surfactants market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Type (Nonionic, Anionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), Source (Sugar, Plant/Seed oil, and Others), bio-based content (fully bio-based, majority bio-based, minority bio-based), end use (laundry, personal care and cosmetics product, dishwash products, food industry, oilfield chemicals) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Feb 2022: Clariant launches a range of 100% bio-based surfactants for a transition to renewable carbon. Clariant's Vita ingredient list got significant expansion with the introduction of a line of 100% bio-based surfactants and PEGs.

Segmentation of Bio-based Surfactants Industry Research:



By Source :



Sugar



Plant/seed Oil

Others

By Product Type :



Nonionic



Anionic



Cationic

Amphoteric

By Bio-based Content :



Fully-Bio-Based



Majority Bio-Based

Minority Bio-Based

By End-use :



Laundry



Personal Care & Cosmetics Products





Hair Care







Shampoos







Conditioners





Serum





Skin care







Moisturizing Creams







Shower Gel







Lotions



Others



Industrial Cleaning Products





General Purpose Cleaners





Floor Care Product





Ware Washing Detergent





Disinfectants & Sanitizers





Vehicle Wash Products





Hand Cleansers



Others



Dish Wash Products



Food Industry





Surface Cleaning



Food Processing Ingredient Oilfield Chemicals

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Worldwide sales of microbial biosurfactants are valued at US$ 16.5 million in 2022. Detailed industry analysis has revealed that the global microbial biosurfactants market is expected to exceed US$ 24.3 million by 2032, expanding at a 3.9% CAGR.

The global demand for sugar-based surfactants enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.3% in 2021 to reach a market valuation of US$ 5.1 billion in 2022.

The global Surfactants Market size was valued at US$ 45.5 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 13 Billion by 2032, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The global bio-based coating market stands at USD 11.5 Billion in the year 2022. This market is growing with a CAGR value of 9.5% in the forecast duration. The valuation of the Bio-based Coating market is expected to surpass USD 28.50 Billion by end of 2032.

The global bio-based coolants market is currently valued at US$ 1.16 billion and is predicted to increase in size at a CAGR of 3.2% to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.6 billion by the end of 2032.

The global bio-based platform chemicals market is estimated at US$ 17.6 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach US$ 35.3 Billion by 2033, growing with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team : ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog