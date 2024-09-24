Kaushal Mahotsav comes to Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh On Sep 24; 20,000 jobs across industries on offer

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 23, 2024– The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) with its strategic implementation and knowledge partner, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) will host Kaushal Mahotsav in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh on September 24. Around 50 companies across automotive, IT, hospitality, financial services and ITes will participate in the mega recruitment drive. The Kaushal Mahotsav is aimed at equipping the local youth with job ready skills and empowering them with employment opportunities in collaboration with trainers, knowledge partners and a vast spectrum of employers across sectors.



Candidates can also walk in on September 24 and seek job interviews with the 50 employers who would be present on that day.

The Mahotsav is in line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of transforming India into a global skills hub and will be graced by Shri Jayant Chaudhury, Hon’ble Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Government of India. A unique initiative to empower the youth of Bijnor and nearby areas such as Miranpur, Chandpur, Morna, Purquazi, and Nagina, the Mahotsav seeks to combine the promise of the skilled and talented local young workforce with the abundant opportunities thrown up by a rapidly expanding industrial landscape in the region. As a corollary to skill development, this stellar initiative is aimed at bridging the gap between a young workforce and employers spanning sectors as diverse as electronics, automotive, IT, hospitality, banking and food processing. These employers are based in adjacent regions in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand including areas such as Ghaziabad, Noida, Bulandshahr, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Haridwar, and Pant Nagar and the improved connectivity to Delhi NCR has sparked greater interest in the event.

The Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH app) developed by NSDC has been instrumental in efficiently linking up job seekers with available opportunities. Candidates registered on have already been imparted a 5-day, 40-hour intensive employability training and job readiness program in the run up to Kaushal Mahotsav. The 5-day job readiness program was launched on August 20 and has been conducted in batches for candidates who have registered on the link above at 5 training centres across the region. This training has covered essential soft skills such as communication and interview preparation, as well as domain-specific skills for roles like Assembly Line Operator, Customer Care Executive, Business Development Executive, and Relationship Officer. So far, over 13,000 candidates have registered for over 20,000 job vacancies generated from more than 50 reputed employers.

In addition to the above, seven sector skill councils of the NSDC (Electronics, Automotive, Food Processing, Logistics, IT & ITeS, BFSI and Tourism & Hospitality) will also deliver domain-specific training aligned with key job roles in services and manufacturing sectors.

The selected candidates will receive offer letters on the main day of the event, i.e. September 24, marking a significant step towards their career advancement. Already 3000 jobs have been offered in the run up to Kaushal Mahotsav to the selected candidates.

A flagship initiative of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), the Kaushal Mahotsav thus represents a significant step towards enhancing employment prospects on a large scale in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of skilling India’s youth- a stepping stone to reaping the demographic dividend of one of the youngest workforces in the world.





