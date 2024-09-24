HCG Cancer Centre, Bengaluru – the pioneers in Cyberknife unveil AI Next Gen CYBERKNIFE S7 reinforcing its commitment to patient centricity

(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, September 23rd, 2024: HCG Cancer Centre Bengaluru is proud to announce the launch of the CyberKnife S7 System, a fully automated, AI-driven treatment delivery system with real-time motion adaptation, marking a significant advancement in the treatment of both cancerous and non-cancerous tumors. The system was unveiled by Dr. B. S. Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman of Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited, and Raj Gore, CEO of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. This cutting-edge technology promises to revolutionize patient care, offering enhanced precision and improved outcomes in tumor treatment.

Since its introduction 15 years ago, HCG has been at the forefront of CyberKnife technology in India, having pioneered its use in 2009. With extensive expertise, HCG has successfully treated over 7,500 patients, underscoring its commitment to enhancing cancer treatment outcomes. The CyberKnife S7 System offers a non-invasive treatment option for patients with tumors in various parts of the body, including the brain, lung, spine, prostate, and abdomen. It provides a valuable alternative for those with inoperable or complex tumors and brings renewed hope to patients with recurrent or metastatic lesions.

Dr. B. S. Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited, expressed pride in HCG’s leadership in advanced cancer treatment, stating, “We were one of the first in the country to adopt CyberKnife technology, and we are proud to have treated nearly 5,635 patients in Bengaluru and over 7,500 across our network in the last 15 years. The launch of the latest CyberKnife S7 reinforces our commitment to delivering precise, non-invasive therapies that effectively target both cancerous and non-cancerous tumors. This innovation exemplifies our mission to lead in cancer care, ensuring patients receive the most advanced treatments designed to optimize outcomes from the very first intervention."

He added, "This new technology marks a pivotal shift in our treatment approach, enhancing our capabilities and aligning with HCG’s vision of providing outcome-focused, first-time-right treatments that prioritize patient well-being. Our experience, combined with the CyberKnife S7, strengthens our resolve to stay at the forefront of cancer care, offering patients the most innovative and effective therapies available."

Mr. Raj Gore, CEO, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd stated, “With over 15 years of expertise in CyberKnife treatment, the introduction of the CyberKnife S7 System marks a significant milestone for HCG. The CyberKnife S7 System offers top-notch precision and accuracy, allowing for higher doses and fewer treatment sessions without compromising delivery speed, efficiency, patient comfort, or clinical results. This cutting-edge technology not only strengthens our competitive position but also aligns with our strategic goal of improving patient outcomes and expanding our treatment capabilities. As leaders in cancer care, this innovation empowers us to offer more effective solutions, expand our reach, and set new benchmarks in patient care across the region.”

Ms. Manisha Kumar, Regional Chief Operating Officer Karnataka, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited, said, "We are thrilled to introduce this advanced technology at HCG Cancer Centre, Bengaluru. The CyberKnife S7 System transforms radiation therapy with its impressive speed, accuracy, and real-time target tracking. Unlike the conventional CyberKnife, the S7 allows us to treat a broader range of conditions, from benign brain tumors to inoperable cancers in the lungs, pancreas, and liver. This upgrade will not only improve patient care but also strengthen HCG's reputation as a leading center for cancer treatment."





